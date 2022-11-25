Read full article on original website
Related
What to do with all that leftover turkey
KSNF/KODE — Some may argue that the best part of the holiday season is the Thanksgiving leftovers. The bountiful Thanksgiving dinner can make for many meals to follow. Just from the main course of turkey, a large variety of dishes can be created with the leftover meat. And a simple turkey sandwich or turkey soup isn’t your only after-Thanksgiving option. You’ll find the Thanksgiving leftovers, HERE to be anything but boring.
7 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Turkey
It happens every year: you just cooked a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and are now stocked with 10 pounds of leftover turkey. Sure, turkey soup is a classic, and everyone loves a Moist-Maker Sandwich, but we always end up with leftover turkey fatigue following the fall holiday. So to reduce wasting both food and money this year, we got creative and thought outside the box to develop some truly delicious meals to craft from turkey leftovers.
Daily Nexus
Salmon Wellington: A terrific turkey alternative
I am, of the belief, presuming many of you are in congruence with the fact that the traditional roast turkey bird is abhorrently the worst part of the whole Thanksgiving feast. While I will always place one piece of dark meat and one piece of white meat on my initial plate of food, the turkey solely serves as the base for the accretion of side dishes and tastes that are truly the vehicle for a satisfying and hearty Thanksgiving meal. I only find turkey digestible when I incorporate cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts into a single uniform bite. I find it dry and tough — bluntly, it sucks. How did turkey become a Thanksgiving staple over other tastier birds like duck or chicken? That being said, I sought to make a Thanksgiving main dish that incorporates complex flavors and is everything turkey is not: something with moistness and rich flavor that still feels ceremonious and special without needing to tend to it for hours upon end. Fish is delicate and rich, a strong pescatarian alternate to the bird. When treated en croûte with layers of vegetables and cream, it is amplified to a main holiday dish worthy of being at the center of the table. Easy to make in three steps and delectable to eat, give my Salmon Wellington recipe a try this Thanksgiving or holiday season!
iheart.com
Rtia's post Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie
Leftover turkey is a “star” in this delicious, easy pot pie!. 3 cups cooked turkey or chicken, large dice or cut into pieces, or more to taste. Peas and carrots, frozen, thawed – as many as you like. Melt butter and stir in flour. Cook just for...
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
cohaitungchi.com
Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet
Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Michigan
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most popular pie in every state.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
I tried the PieCaken, a 6-pound cake stuffed with 3 pies, and it was worth the $99 I paid for it
The PieCaken has pecan pie at the bottom, pumpkin in the middle, and spice cake on top, with apple-pie filling in the center. Each layer is glorious.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog
BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic
This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.
Use your leftover turkey in this delicious tetrazzini for an easy, filling recipe
Turkey Tetrazzini takes your leftovers and makes a creamy, filling dish perfect for a cold night.
Comments / 0