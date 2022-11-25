I am, of the belief, presuming many of you are in congruence with the fact that the traditional roast turkey bird is abhorrently the worst part of the whole Thanksgiving feast. While I will always place one piece of dark meat and one piece of white meat on my initial plate of food, the turkey solely serves as the base for the accretion of side dishes and tastes that are truly the vehicle for a satisfying and hearty Thanksgiving meal. I only find turkey digestible when I incorporate cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts into a single uniform bite. I find it dry and tough — bluntly, it sucks. How did turkey become a Thanksgiving staple over other tastier birds like duck or chicken? That being said, I sought to make a Thanksgiving main dish that incorporates complex flavors and is everything turkey is not: something with moistness and rich flavor that still feels ceremonious and special without needing to tend to it for hours upon end. Fish is delicate and rich, a strong pescatarian alternate to the bird. When treated en croûte with layers of vegetables and cream, it is amplified to a main holiday dish worthy of being at the center of the table. Easy to make in three steps and delectable to eat, give my Salmon Wellington recipe a try this Thanksgiving or holiday season!

3 DAYS AGO