Blood(line) is thicker than water for Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames
Survivor Series has evolved quite a bit since its original 5-on-5 or 10-on-10 elimination style tag team matches. From there, to adding in singles matches (you may have heard of something called the Montreal Screwjob?), to the Brand vs. Brand shows. On Saturday night, the newest incarnation of the event took place, as WWE presented Survivor Series: WarGames, featuring two of the titular matches that bookended the show.
NJPW Tag League: Bey and Austin extend undefeated streak
Both the Super Junior and World Tag Team tournaments took centerstage tonight with no filler matches to get in the way. Impact’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey extended their lead and their winning streak with their fourth win in a row defeating the team of Clark Connors and Ryusuke Taguchi.
New documentary ‘For the Love of Catch’ should catch all combat sport fans’ interest
Over the last few decades, fans of professional wrestling have heard Jim Ross occasionally interject the term “catch-as-catch-can” into his television commentary. While not as quintessentially “JR” as “slobberknocker” or “stomping a mud hole,” it’s nevertheless a common enough element of his vernacular for fans to have noticed its use. Few, however, likely realize that the much-hyphenated idiom refers to a form of wrestling that has had a profound and lasting influence on many of the major combat sports in the western world.
A Junior Heavyweight Jambalaya takes place this NWA USA
This NWA USA continues to roll through New Orleans, and Kerry Morton is riding high since claiming the NWA Junior Heavyweight title. But the Last Bastion or Professional Wrestling, Colby Corino, wants to claim that top prize for himself, and this is yet another attempt. We’ll see if he’s able...
Bullet Club beats Bullet Club at World Tag League
The House of Torture faction within Bullet Club went down to members of the main faction at World Tag League. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens beat EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi on night two. Yujiro hit Bad Luck Fale with his cane in the stomach. Owens disarmed him and hit...
