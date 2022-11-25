ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee It Up Canton welcomes golfers of all levels to new, indoor business

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

JACKSON TWP. – A new indoor sports performance center aims to give golfers of all levels the chance to improve their swing, as well as boost their putting prowess and have some fun.

Tee It Up Canton is a family-owned and operated business that opened in mid-October for those wanting to work on their game using state-of-the-art golf simulators. The center is located in an approximately 2,000-square-foot, remodeled building at 7976 Whipple Ave. NW.

"Our focus is more on (overall golf) game improvement and having kids (or students) and high school teams in here," said Connor Clay, vice president of Tee it Up, noting that the center is not sports bar-themed. "We want to lower the barrier (cost) of entry and get kids and high school teams in here."

A goal of Tee It Up is to be a hub for high school golf teams in Northeast Ohio, said Connor Clay, adding that affordable rates are available for squads of 10 to 15 participants.

He said he and his father, Tadd Clay, run the day-to-day operations. His mother, Lee, and girlfriend, Chellsea Petri, help out from time to time throughout the week. Tadd is the facility owner and former owner of Rentware streamline operations, a uniform laundry service.

"We gave (Rentware) up to pursue this (dream)," said Tadd Clay, noting that about $200,000 was spent to remodel the Tee It Up building.

"(Me and Connor) both love golf and are huge golfers," he added. "We've wanted to do this (business) for a long time."

The indoor center has four digital bays with large television-like monitors for short and long distance golf shots, which is good for customer practice as well as lessons, Connor Clay said. There's also an indoor artificial putting green.

Customers can program simulators for a digital driving range, or play a nine- or 18-hole round of golf. No private lessons are offered at the business. However, independent contractors who teach golf will occasionally be on hand to offer tips, Connor Clay said.

Three state-of-the-art golf simulators are featured in three of the four bays. One is a GT3 simulator, while the others are a GT Quad model and GT Hawk version, Connor said.

Ten digital golf courses from across the U.S. are loaded into the programming at Tee It Up Canton, including Kinsale Golf Course in Powell, Ohio, and The Farms Golf Club , which is located in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Tee It Up Canton is open seven days a week in Jackson Township

Tee it Up Canton is open seven days a week. Monday through Friday hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays go from noon to 5 p.m.

The Monday through Friday rate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is $40 per hour. All other days and times are $60 per hour.

Annual or monthly memberships are to be offered down the road. Gift cards are available at teeitupcanton.com .

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Tee It Up Canton welcomes golfers of all levels to new, indoor business

