Over the last few decades, fans of professional wrestling have heard Jim Ross occasionally interject the term “catch-as-catch-can” into his television commentary. While not as quintessentially “JR” as “slobberknocker” or “stomping a mud hole,” it’s nevertheless a common enough element of his vernacular for fans to have noticed its use. Few, however, likely realize that the much-hyphenated idiom refers to a form of wrestling that has had a profound and lasting influence on many of the major combat sports in the western world.

16 HOURS AGO