New documentary ‘For the Love of Catch’ should catch all combat sport fans’ interest
Over the last few decades, fans of professional wrestling have heard Jim Ross occasionally interject the term “catch-as-catch-can” into his television commentary. While not as quintessentially “JR” as “slobberknocker” or “stomping a mud hole,” it’s nevertheless a common enough element of his vernacular for fans to have noticed its use. Few, however, likely realize that the much-hyphenated idiom refers to a form of wrestling that has had a profound and lasting influence on many of the major combat sports in the western world.
