Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sunday Feature: Stranded on Third Base?
Lead columnist Kyle Golik breaks down how Michigan has gained the upper hand in the sport's most intense rivalry, and what's next for Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship
Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up. TE Maliq Carr: This time, it didn’t take a ricochet for the...
Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss
Ryan Day lost his second-straight game to Michigan as Ohio State football coach, and that led some vocal Buckeye fans to make a pitch directly to the man who preceded him in the job, with Urban Meyer back on campus. Meyer was serving his role as analyst on the "Big Noon Saturday" show on Fox after ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
MLive.com
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of win vs. Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
michiganradio.org
College football: Michigan, Ohio State enter 118th rivalry game undefeated
Sometimes rivalry games are just about bragging rights, but sometimes there's a lot more at stake. That will be the case Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, when Michigan visits Ohio State. Both teams are undefeated at 11-0. The winner will advance to the Big Ten Conference championship game. The matchup also has national title implications. Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan is No. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniforms for Land-Grant Trophy matchup with Penn State
Michigan State unveiled a spiffy new twist on a traditional helmet ahead of the Rivalry Week matchup with Penn State on Saturday. The Spartans released a video on twitter showing off the uniform combination ahead of the Land-Grant Trophy game. The video shows each element of the Spartans uniform, from the white britches to green and white jersey, before focusing on the helmet, which is a matte Spartan green, with a white block S.
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Portland Preview
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. No. 12 Michigan State (4-2), No. 26 (Kenpom) The Spartans picked up a crucial victory against Oregon in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) despite mounting adversity. This win will prove crucial because while both teams currently have seemingly endless injuries, only one team would necessarily add a tally to the win-column and secure the confidence-boost and affirmation of their mental toughness and ability to persevere.
