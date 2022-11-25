ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov

$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible

New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
105.7 The Hawk

NJ Real Estate Developer, Attorney Admit Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each have admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses. 63-year-old Victor Santos (a.k.a. Vitor Santos) of Watchung and 69-year-old Fausto Simoes of Millington each pleaded guilty to count one of an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
WATCHUNG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
njurbannews.com

NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
NJ Spotlight

Residents struggling to pay for home heating urged to apply for assistance

A family of four making almost $80,000 per year may qualify for help. New Jerseyans could be forced to dig deeper to keep their homes warm this winter. In September, state regulators approved rate hikes for several gas providers, which say they face rising energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and an increase in demand. And with nearly 1 million residents already behind on their bills because of the pandemic, there’s concern the higher costs will push even more people into debt.
Daily Voice

Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M

A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
NEWARK, NJ
delawarepublic.org

DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is this New Jersey’s convenience store?

I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores. It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch. Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level. Many...
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Ranks High With Online Shopping Scams

According to Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124...
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy