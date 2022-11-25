Read full article on original website
Falling behind on credit card bills? We asked an NJ expert what to do
Have higher costs forced you to depend more on credit cards?. Many New Jersey residents were already way behind on their bills a year ago, and the problem is only expected to worsen as residents receive their bills in early 2023 for the holiday shopping they're doing now. In the...
NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov
$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
NJ Real Estate Developer, Attorney Admit Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each have admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses. 63-year-old Victor Santos (a.k.a. Vitor Santos) of Watchung and 69-year-old Fausto Simoes of Millington each pleaded guilty to count one of an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
$125M Pa. program to help fund home repairs will soon go to interested counties
Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for a piece of a $125 million program to fund home repairs, adaptation and weatherization for low-income residents and small landlords. The application process for counties will be open Dec. 12 to Jan. 31 through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic...
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
njurbannews.com
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers
New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Residents struggling to pay for home heating urged to apply for assistance
A family of four making almost $80,000 per year may qualify for help. New Jerseyans could be forced to dig deeper to keep their homes warm this winter. In September, state regulators approved rate hikes for several gas providers, which say they face rising energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and an increase in demand. And with nearly 1 million residents already behind on their bills because of the pandemic, there’s concern the higher costs will push even more people into debt.
Financial Relief - November 30 Deadline To Apply
Residents of Delaware who have not received a 2022 relief rebate check, can get a one-time payment of $300. But time is running out, as the November 30 application deadline is fast approaching. (source)
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
delawarepublic.org
DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
Is this New Jersey’s convenience store?
I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores. It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch. Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level. Many...
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
NJ Ranks High With Online Shopping Scams
According to Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124...
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
