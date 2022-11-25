Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
coingeek.com
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
coingeek.com
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
forkast.news
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration clears way for ESG in 401(k)s, reversing Trump rules
The Labor Department cleared the path for employers to consider environmental, social, and governance principles when choosing investment funds for their 401(k) plans. The move, which was announced on Tuesday, rolls back restrictions put in place during the Trump administration that made ESG considerations more challenging for employers. The final rule on the matter will take effect in 60 days.
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
dailyhodl.com
‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why
The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
coingeek.com
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
financemagnates.com
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Elizabeth Warren warns that US should regulate crypto or it will cripple the economy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) warns that the United States needs to regulate the cryptocurrency industry better to avoid a future collapse like what happened to FTX.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Futures Market Now Flashing Historically Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm says that the Bitcoin (BTC) futures market is flashing a reading that has previously marked market bottoms. IntoTheBlock reveals that Bitcoin is witnessing steep backwardation, a condition where BTC futures contracts are priced significantly lower than the value of the king crypto in spot markets. According...
dailyhodl.com
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Says He’s Still a Bitcoin Bull, Predicts Crypto Firms Emerge Stronger From Market Turmoil
Hedge fund veteran Tom Lee remains long-term bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and expects the crypto industry to come out of its bear market stronger than before. In a new interview on CNBC, the Fundstrat managing partner says while 2022 has been “terrible” for crypto investors, he thinks a new chapter could be emerging.
financemagnates.com
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
