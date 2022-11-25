ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry

China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
coingeek.com

Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill

Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
coingeek.com

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
forkast.news

Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto

Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration clears way for ESG in 401(k)s, reversing Trump rules

The Labor Department cleared the path for employers to consider environmental, social, and governance principles when choosing investment funds for their 401(k) plans. The move, which was announced on Tuesday, rolls back restrictions put in place during the Trump administration that made ESG considerations more challenging for employers. The final rule on the matter will take effect in 60 days.
dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
coingeek.com

FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase

The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
financemagnates.com

Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week

Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
financemagnates.com

INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
financemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs

Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...

