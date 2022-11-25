Read full article on original website
THE FÜHRER
2d ago
Homeless tops the list especially along the Ventura river walk and adjacent beach and downtown and Santa Clara River bird sanctuary and about any corner and exit of a mall
nomadlawyer.org
Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
kvta.com
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting
Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
Investigation Ongoing After Westfield Mall Evacuated
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are still investigating a report of a gunshot being heard at the Westfield Valencia Mall Saturday night, which resulted in the mall being evacuated. At 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to the Westfield Mall on Valencia Boulevard after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to a post by ...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
CBS News
CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says. According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
KTLA.com
Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym
Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For December 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row – December Doubles
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – December 2022: December Doubles, La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS ...
kvta.com
U-S Coast Guard Assets Based In Ventura County Rescue Sailors Near Santa Cruz Island
(Photos of the rescue courtesy of USCG) The United States Coast Guard used their assets based in Ventura County to rescue two stranded sailors off Santa Cruz Island after their boat had run aground on Thanksgiving Day. The rescue began with a distress signal late Thursday morning. It was tracked...
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection
Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle. According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For the first time, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption from noon to 4 pm Sunday. In the past they have hosted these routinely for cats, but now they have chosen to extend this to our 4 legged canine friends, as well. Workers say that this creates a The post Santa Barbara Humane hosts first ever walk-in dog adoption appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
