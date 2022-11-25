Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
Healthline
Is Vertigo a Sign of Stroke?
The signs of vertigo can make you feel dizzy, and this can be a sign of a stroke. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a possible stroke is important, as is getting treatment when necessary. It can be disorienting when the feeling of vertigo hits you. Your head feels like...
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Your Systolic Blood Pressure
If the top number of your blood pressure reading is 130 or higher, you have high systolic blood pressure. This can be due to lifestyle choices like smoking, age, genes, and medical conditions like thyroid disease. Consistently high systolic pressure is enough to diagnose you with high blood pressure—even if the bottom number, your diastolic pressure, is normal.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
Medical News Today
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Persistent asthma linked to plaque buildup in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may experience nearly twice the amount of plaque buildup in major arteries leading to the brain as people without asthma, raising their risk for a stroke, new research suggests. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also found higher levels of...
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of laser acupoint treatment on blood pressure and body weight—a pilot study
Acupuncture is a conventional Chinese language medical strategy of inserting needles at specific factors on the physique to stability the opposing forces of yin and yang and the graceful movement of qi.1 Current research have discovered that acupuncture remedies decrease blood stress.2-4 The mechanism of acupuncture that lowers blood stress is just not clear, however it's believed that acupuncture works to change central nervous system neurotransmitter actions by stimulating acupoints.5.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroid heart: myxoedema as a cause of reversible dilated cardiomyopathy
Thyroid hormone is a crucial regulator of cardiac perform and cardiovascular haemodynamics.2 It has lengthy been recognised that hypothyroidism has profound results on the cardiovascular system. These results embody bradycardia, conduction abnormalities, pericardial effusion,3 decreased chronotropy and inotropy with a rise in systemic vascular resistance, leading to enhance in afterload. All these consequently scale back stroke quantity and cardiac output.2 4 5 As well as, hypothyroidism reduces tissue oxygen consumption secondary to decreased oxidative metabolism.6 Thus, regardless of discount in cardiac output, frank HF is comparatively uncommon, because the lowered cardiac output is commonly enough to satisfy the decreased peripheral oxygen demand.7 Thyroid hormone deficiency has additionally been linked to accelerated atherosclerosis and coronary artery illness.2 8 9.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
