Thyroid hormone is a crucial regulator of cardiac perform and cardiovascular haemodynamics.2 It has lengthy been recognised that hypothyroidism has profound results on the cardiovascular system. These results embody bradycardia, conduction abnormalities, pericardial effusion,3 decreased chronotropy and inotropy with a rise in systemic vascular resistance, leading to enhance in afterload. All these consequently scale back stroke quantity and cardiac output.2 4 5 As well as, hypothyroidism reduces tissue oxygen consumption secondary to decreased oxidative metabolism.6 Thus, regardless of discount in cardiac output, frank HF is comparatively uncommon, because the lowered cardiac output is commonly enough to satisfy the decreased peripheral oxygen demand.7 Thyroid hormone deficiency has additionally been linked to accelerated atherosclerosis and coronary artery illness.2 8 9.

