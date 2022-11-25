Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals if ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ will become a regular thing
As everyone knows, James Gunn is currently the co-CEO of DC Studios, but he’s still got one foot firmly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marks his penultimate project with the studio before Vol. 3 lands next May and he heads off to spearhead the competition full-time, but the post-credits scene has fans thinking otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Nebula get her hands on that mind-boggling Christmas present for Rocket in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of major surprises, there is barely anything that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special offers. But it does go for some unexpected twists and out-of-the-blue moments that we were certainly not expecting. And fans will agree when we say that the biggest OMG moment from the special is when Nebula gifts Rocket Bucky Barnes’ arm. As the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene doesn’t answer the question it raises, we are here to address the elephant in the room — how did Nebula manage to subdue Bucky to get his arm, the arm that only Wakandan warriors know how to disarm? And the even bigger query is why on Earth — or whatever planet they are on — did she gift it to Rocket?
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn answers the question you’ve probably been wondering after the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special left fans with multiple questions in their minds. Luckily, the film’s director, James Gunn had the time to go on Twitter in between his DC Studios duties, to answer questions that fans had about his latest film. Unfortunately, one of his questions left a bad taste in some people’s mouths.
wegotthiscovered.com
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Marvel fan arguing with James Gunn over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ canon goes about as well as you’d expect
As well-received as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has largely proven to be since it premiered on Disney Plus this past Friday, there are still some naysayers who have issues with James Gunn‘s Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Of course, given that he’s cultivated a reputation as one...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ stars paint their polarizing potential futures in wake of the shocking season one cliffhanger
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday. Right now, Wednesday is on Netflix and is reminding viewers of why the mysterious, spooky, creepy, and spooky ooky kooky can be fun. Though we did give it a positive review, it ends on one tantalizing cliffhanger that has left the fate of its crucial characters up in the air. Thankfully, even though the actors are as much in the dark as we are, they have shared some much-needed insight into what the future could hold for their respective characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Virtual hands ready to be thrown as ‘Star Wars’ fans rank the live-action Disney Plus shows
We can’t seem to help but stack all of our favorite and least favorite films and shows against one another, blissfully aware of the Twitter flame wars that inevitably start from going public with these opinions. But when all of your choices stem from a canon as hefty as Star Wars, with a fan base of comparable notoriety, you’d best be ready to strap in for some takes that vaporize brain cells all across the galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity
Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega shares the surprising direction she wants ‘Wednesday’ season 2 to take
It seems turkey wasn’t the only thing folks were hungry for this Thanksgiving week as Netflix’s latest smash-hit series, Wednesday, has proven that Addams Family fanatics everywhere were famished for a new adaptation of the ooky, kooky clan. Thankfully, Tim Burton’s series has proven to satisfy that craving, with Jenna Ortega‘s pitch-perfect take on the eponymous gothic teen becoming an instant internet icon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Slow Horses’ season 2 proves the old-school spy series is still full of surprises
Dickie Bow (Phil Davis) surveyed passing traffic. Out of the game and under the radar, decades had passed since he had meant anything to anyone. That is, until a man emerged from the crowd, bringing back memories from a past best forgotten. So begins season 2 of Slow Horses on Apple, as Jackson Lamb and his team take a deep dive into the world of Russian sleeper agents.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘The Batman 2’ villain leaves fans wishing they’d pick anyone else instead
With December right around the corner, the 2022 retrospectives are rolling in, with many naming The Batman as their superhero movie of the year. The March release was a critical and financial hit, introducing the world to Matt Reeves’ grimy and damp take on Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s tortured Bruce Wayne/Batman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic
Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rogue One’ fans ponder how a scene-stealing icon could wind up in ‘Andor’
Offering comic relief in a story on a serious mission, K-2SO easily stole the show in Rogue One. With Andor being about the spy who played center stage in the Star Wars movie, fans are wondering where K-2SO has been. With the first season all wrapped up, the mechanical badass was a no show and now with season 2 set to come out at some unspecified time in the future, fans are wondering how he might make his appearance.
Comments / 0