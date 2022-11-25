Read full article on original website
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin.
If you think the world’s energy crisis is bad right now, next winter will be worse, says the OECD, whose new global outlook predicts bad times ahead
The OECD says the true scale of the world’s economic woes will only become clear in 2023, when the organization predicts “a significant slowdown" for the global economy.
US News and World Report
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile
The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
kitco.com
Turkey, Uzbekistan continue to buy gold, speculation grows that China is buying anonymously
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Last week, Krishan Gopaul, senior European and Middle East Market analyst, said that records show the Republic of...
Two reasons New England will suffer brutal winter energy prices and even blackouts
A fuel supply crisis in New England has sent consumer utility bills soaring and threatens blackouts this winter — even as the United States exports record volumes of fuel to customers overseas.
streetwisereports.com
Winter Is About To Wake up the Natural Gas Price
Gold stocks have started a new bull market. The question is, will the gold price confirm it?. The HUI index ran from a low of 180.41 on November 3, 2022, to a high of 224.88 on November 10, 2022, which is a +24.6% move. The gold stocks often lead to a move in gold, and the gold price did move from US$1631 to US$1775 in the same time frame.
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
If the world avoids a recession, it'll have India and China to thank
Global growth will slow further in the coming year but the world will likely avoid a recession thanks to growth in Asia's biggest economies.
Vox
Why Americans will pay higher natural gas prices this winter
American households that run on natural gas can expect high bills this winter. How high prices go depends on a lot of factors, including whether the war in Ukraine takes a new turn and if the winter is unusually mild or cold. The Energy Information Agency’s winter forecast expects bills to be higher than last year’s, though not quite as high as the summer peak.
NASDAQ
Crude Climbs as West Eyes Russian Oil Price Cap
The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S. equity futures are mixed-to-lower as investors return after the Thanksgiving holiday to see European stocks down and fears over a bumpy holiday shopping season. WTI and Brent crude oil are higher this morning...
UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories
Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries apart from Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade...
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?
Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
