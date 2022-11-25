Read full article on original website
Related
Russian energy giant says no further gas cuts to Moldova
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Monday that it will not further reduce natural gas to Moldova as it had threatened to do after claiming that bills went unpaid and that flows crossing through Ukraine were not making it to Moldova. Gazprom tweeted that Moldovagaz has...
Benzinga
The SPIKES® Volatility Index Is Helping Traders Turn This Year's Unprecedented Volatility Into An Opportunity
2022 has shaped up to be the most volatile year for the S&P 500 since 2009. Intraday moves — the percentage difference between a stock’s price at market open and its price at market close — have averaged 1.9% year-to-date, and this year has already seen three times as many trading days with moves larger than 2% than the historical average. Market conditions like these are generally not considered ideal for making long-term investment moves as unpredictable prices make most buy or sell decisions too risky.
These Ethereum Competitors Are Down Over 90% -- Are They Worth the Risk?
While nearly all cryptos are down for the year, Ethereum's Layer 1 blockchain rivals have suffered the biggest declines.
China’s uprisings present an opportunity to the West
A just and rich irony of the COVID-19 pandemic would be that the virus — which the Chinese government allowed to spread through its censorship and cover-up tactics — ultimately causes the fall of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen soon, even though protesters took to the streets this past weekend in cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan, some of them calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to step down.
Benzinga
Marathon Oil To Rally Around 65%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Twilio By 55%
Raymond James raised the price target on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO from $37 to $48. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil shares fell 2.5% to $29.62 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Aptiv PLC APTV from $120...
China protests – live: Shanghai dissent grows as authorities stand firm on Covid lockdown
Demonstrators have poured into the streets of Chinese cities calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down following the government’s relentless zero-Covid policies. In unprecedented and rare scenes of dissent, several foreign journalists were arrested as police crack down on the media covering the widespread protests.The BBC accused Chinese police of assaulting its camera operator Edward Lawrence, who was “beaten and kicked” in Shanghai on Sunday night, as foreign secretary James Cleverly said the incident is “deeply disturbing”.Sky News also reported that its team have had to stop filming and move away from the main site as they...
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
Victims of spyware and a group of security experts have privately warned that a European parliament investigatory committee risks being thrown off course by an alleged “disinformation campaign”. The warning, contained in a letter to MEPs signed by the victims, academics and some of the world’s most renowned...
Comments / 0