Goodfellow Shoe Fund in North Platte elects 2022-23 officers
The Goodfellow Shoe Fund hosted its annual meeting in October. The shoe fund purchased 266 pairs of shoes for children in need during its fiscal year that began Aug. 1, 2021, according to a press release. The average price per pair of shoes was $63.32. This past September, which is...
Custer County 4-H'ers receive honors
The Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was Nov. 20 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with the Nebraska Extension in Custer County and the Custer County 4-H Council. The...
Revision of Sunday liquor sales on Lincoln County Board agenda
The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a revision of Sunday liquor sales restrictions at Monday's meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County...
Mayor's lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday night in Cody Park
The holiday season will seemingly start in North Platte on Saturday night with a ceremonial flip of a switch. Mayor Brandon Kelliher will light up Santa’s Workshop and the Winter Wonderland display in Cody Park at 6 p.m., or about halfway through the celebration that day. Concessions and horse-drawn...
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
NP Ice Inc. seeks Zamboni drivers and other volunteers for skating rink
A handful of people will get the chance to get behind the wheel of a Zamboni in North Platte this winter. NP Ice Inc. is accepting volunteers not only to drive the ice resurfacer but also to handle other facility needs at the temporary ice rink that will be located at Centennial Park in North Platte in front of the baseball concession stand.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot set
The North Platte Elks Lodge No. 985 will be hosting the annual Hoop Shoot contest on Dec. 10 at Adams Middle School Gym, 1200 McDonald Road. All boys and girls ages...
