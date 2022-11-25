ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
mjlarsen
2d ago

if public schools were successful in teaching our children, they wouldn't be suing now. They are afraid that given a choice parents will choose something else besides the public option!!

Wayne Hudson
2d ago

Why isn’t a child’s education the #1 goal here? All the districts care about are the money! Do a better job and parents won’t seek vouchers to have their children educated somewhere else!

Tina Raffelson
2d ago

There would be a vast improvement in public education in Ohio if the state funded public schools as highly as private vouchers. Under no circumstance should a private school be paid more per student than the public school would receive, and they should most certainly be held to the same state standards when taking state funds. If you choose to send your child to private school, religious or otherwise, you should pay for it.

