ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 11.25.22

By CaneSport.com Staff
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Rku_0jNDLfGY00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

CaneSport weekly Tyrique Stevenson blog presented by Gonzalez & Cartwright personal injury attorneys

Our Good Morning CaneSport Show will return Monday

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We have a look ahead to Senior Day, with looks at each of the 10 seniors on this roster and what they have mean to this Miami program. Along the same lines, we also have a comprehensive breakdown of 7-4 Pittsburgh and the challenge they will pose on Saturday night. This won’t be an easy ride for Miami to become bowl eligible.

And then there’s our look back at what WAS supposed to happen in this Miami-Pitt matchup. Remember when this game was supposed to be for the Coastal title? Not much has gone right in that regard.

We also have an update with longtime Canes TE Will Mallory, who will play his final home game on Saturday. He shares his take.

Also don’t miss U Bet CaneSport, as renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Pittsburgh game and other top college contests this weekend.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pitt: Cue the preseason memories when this was supposed to be about winning the Coastal … what the heck happened?

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

I don’t care who comes back , we need to go in the portal for a QB … Posted by 5ringz

Someone who is a run/pass threat that can hit open Wrs.

Guys like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been big for their teams.

Should have done that from the get go

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’ve got a chance to go down to Miami and play some ball Saturday at 8:00 p.m. No doubt about it – we have a good football team. We were close to winning those other ACC games. It’s a shame we didn’t. You know, you can call it growth. You can call it whatever you want to. We’ve still got a ways to go. We still want to get better.”

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi

Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy 'lock' following end of regular season

Caleb Williams has already won the Heisman Trophy, according to Paul Finebaum. The USC superstar is fated for the award, and Saturday’s win over Notre Dame solidified it. “I’ve never been one for hyperbole but lock it up. It’s over. He has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. “Really, he’s been doing it all year. Let’s not forget, this is a young guy that was at Oklahoma a year ago, followed Lincoln Riley out west – that turned out to be a pretty good coaching hire. He brought some of the key players and put them in the right spot and now Southern Cal is not only in the playoff contention, short of just an absolute disaster is championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner a week early.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Dabo Swinney details Spencer Rattler's monster game, compares his perception to DJ Uiagalelei

Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and Clemson will feature one of the season’s most interesting quarterback battles. Spencer Rattler will bring his Gamecocks into Death Valley in hopes of knocking off their second Top-10 team in as many weekends as they’ll play DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers. Considering all things, Dabo Swinney is excited to see it considering how both players are trending at the end of the season.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

New favorite emerges in the Auburn coaching search

It’s becoming increasingly likely that Lane Kiffin won’t be the next head coach at Auburn. Instead, Hugh Freeze has emerged the favorite and the Tigers are expected to offer him a contract in the days following the Iron Bowl, per report. “Auburn has been in discussion with Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Mississippi State coach trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss after Egg Bowl, offers Jon Sokoloff game ball

The focus of the Egg Bowl was supposed to be on a pair of really good teams in both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. However, the narrative around Lane Kiffin’s future with the Rebels started to really pick up steam this week and surrounded the game. That’s because a report from Jon Sokoloff took the lead this week and, considering the result from Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State had no problem with the Rebel’s distraction.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

BREAKING NEWS: Nebraska hires Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule is Nebraska’s new head football coach. Nebraska officially confirmed the hiring of Rhule Saturday morning. The school announced Rhule signed an eight-year contract, and will officially be announced during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday. NU’s search for a new head coach began on Sept. 11...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

WATCH: Billy Napier calls FSU loss a ‘tough one to swallow’

TALLAHASSEE — The Gators’ three-game winning streak over Florida State was snapped Friday in a 45-38 loss, dropping them to 6-6 for the season. UF trailed by 14 points at the start of the fourth quarter and rallied once again, tying the game at 38 with a 45-yard touchdown run by Trevor Etienne, who led all backs with a season-high 129 yards on 17 carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Tennessee climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Notched a massive win on the recruiting trail Friday by landing a commitment from Concord (N.C.) Jay M. Robinson five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. His decision elevated the Volunteers’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Tennessee’s group, which also ranks No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

WATCH: Anthony Richardson reacts to FSU loss, his performance

TALLAHASSEE — As Anthony Richardson sat down for his postgame interview following Florida’s loss at Florida State, he looked at the stat sheet and shook his head. “I see nine completions. 27 attempts,” Richardson said Friday night. “It’s just crazy to see that it was only nine completions. That’s just crazy to me.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Elite Weekend

Rivalry weekend has arrived and that means it’s the final go-round for Luckett’s Locks. That’s probably a good thing. It’s been a slog of a season for our against-the-spread (ATS) picks and that continued in Week 12 with a 2-4 finish. We were a two-point conversion away from Florida-Vanderbilt going over, saw Iowa State ruin numerous scoring opportunities, and were on the wrong side in South Carolina’s huge upset win.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy