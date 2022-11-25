Good Morning CaneSport 11.25.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

CaneSport weekly Tyrique Stevenson blog presented by Gonzalez & Cartwright personal injury attorneys

Our Good Morning CaneSport Show will return Monday

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We have a look ahead to Senior Day, with looks at each of the 10 seniors on this roster and what they have mean to this Miami program. Along the same lines, we also have a comprehensive breakdown of 7-4 Pittsburgh and the challenge they will pose on Saturday night. This won’t be an easy ride for Miami to become bowl eligible.

And then there’s our look back at what WAS supposed to happen in this Miami-Pitt matchup. Remember when this game was supposed to be for the Coastal title? Not much has gone right in that regard.

We also have an update with longtime Canes TE Will Mallory, who will play his final home game on Saturday. He shares his take.

Also don’t miss U Bet CaneSport, as renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Pittsburgh game and other top college contests this weekend.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami Hurricanes vs. Pitt: Cue the preseason memories when this was supposed to be about winning the Coastal … what the heck happened?

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

I don’t care who comes back , we need to go in the portal for a QB … Posted by 5ringz

Someone who is a run/pass threat that can hit open Wrs.

Guys like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been big for their teams.

Should have done that from the get go

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’ve got a chance to go down to Miami and play some ball Saturday at 8:00 p.m. No doubt about it – we have a good football team. We were close to winning those other ACC games. It’s a shame we didn’t. You know, you can call it growth. You can call it whatever you want to. We’ve still got a ways to go. We still want to get better.” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi

• Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!