Pekin, IL

'A backup option': Pekin City Council approves city's snow removal plan

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
 2 days ago
The city’s plan for sidewalk snow removal for the approaching winter highlighted a recent Pekin City Council meeting.

The city received no bids from contractors in response to a request for proposals, according to Josie Esker, an interim Pekin engineer. That leaves snow removal from key areas up to city staff, which will clear sidewalks in areas where it is not reasonable for adjacent homeowners to do so. For heavy snow events, city staff plans to use hired contractors on a time and material basis.

“My hope is that there won’t be much snow and (city staff) can handle it internally,” Esker said. “But, I just need a backup option. I can hope all I want, but I don’t think that’s actually going to happen.

The City Council approved the plan, which included the rental of a Bobcat L28 loader for three months at $6,300, by a 5-1 vote. A resolution to purchase an additional Bobcat L28 for $55,354 for snow removal also passed 5-1. Council member Rick Hilst voted against both measures, and councilman Dave Nutter abstained from both votes.

