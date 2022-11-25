ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping 'crisis'

By GERALD IMRAY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae8RR_0jNDLQyX00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country.

The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which would have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year's world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics, was conceded by the country's sports ministry in a statement issued on Thursday.

In it, the ministry said there was a "doping crisis" in the East African nation and said that sports minister Ababu Namwamba, who was in Qatar for the soccer World Cup, had written to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and “urged” the governing body “not to ban Kenya.”

“Government is taking firm measures to protect and uphold the integrity of athletics,” the Kenyan sports ministry said. The Kenyan government was “treating it as a matter of top strategic national interest,” the ministry said.

The ministry gave assurances that it was working to solve the doping problems in an apparent effort to stave off a ban.

World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week, when the issue of Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.

A ban might force Kenya into a Russia-type situation, where the sanction is applied to the national track federation and athletes are forced to apply to compete as neutrals and not under their nation's flag at major championships. Russia's track federation has been suspended since 2015 because of a massive, state-sponsored doping scandal.

Previous action against Kenya has focused on problems at the national anti-doping agency and hasn't affected athletes competing.

Kenya won 10 medals in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics last year; four golds, four silvers and two bronzes. Only the United States won more medals in athletics. Kenya collected another 10 medals at this year's world championships in Eugene, Oregon. Again, only the U.S. won more.

A sanction on the Kenyan federation would affect the likes of marathon world-record holder and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, who is among the greatest long distance runners ever. Kipchoge has indicated that he will go for a third straight marathon gold at the Paris Games.

Numerous other star runners would be impacted, like current Olympic and world 800-meter champion Emmanuel Korir, former 1,500 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, two-time Olympic 1,500 champion Faith Kipyegon and two-time 5,000 world champion Hellen Obiri. There are also many Kenyans who regularly win races on the Diamond League track circuit and the major marathon series.

Kenya's doping problems have been documented for at least a decade and its national anti-doping program, which was shown to be ineffective and was accused of being corrupt, was given a major overhaul in 2016 when the new Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) was established.

The national track federation has also been implicated in doping-related corruption.

Authorities have largely blamed the issues on small groups of what they refer to as "criminal elements" making money off selling banned performance-enhancing substances to Kenyan runners. Kenya has moved to make doping a criminal offense.

But the reality is that the Kenyan anti-doping and athletics bodies have failed after years of warnings to rein in doping, which is often centered in the country's remote high-altitude running towns far away from authorities, and where controls are poor.

At least 45 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for doping this year, either by the Athletics Integrity Unit or Kenya's ADAK. It's the highest number in Kenya for years. Another 20 doping cases involving Kenyans are currently being investigated.

“Cases have increased and, of course, no one is happy with what is happening in the country at the moment," Julius Yego, the former javelin world champion, said in an interview for Kenya's Star newspaper last month. “We have serious issues with many Kenyan athletes being linked to doping scandals that continue day by day.”

Cases have mainly involved lesser-known runners but some big names have been banned. They include former Olympic and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop and Rita Jeptoo, who was the leading female marathon runner in the world.

___

Associated Press writer Mutwiri Mutuota in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. “We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf,...
WSB Radio

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
WSB Radio

Polio is back in Indonesia, sparking vaccination campaign

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — Children in school uniforms and toddlers with their parents lined up Monday for polio vaccinations in the Sigli town square on the northern tip of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, after four children were found infected with the highly contagious disease that was declared eradicated in the country less than a decade ago.
The Independent

Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village

A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
WSB Radio

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
WSB Radio

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
WSB Radio

China's Xi faces public anger over draconian 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year.
WSB Radio

Somali forces still battling with al-Shabab in hotel attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somali forces were still trying to flush out armed assailants who attacked a hotel in the capital Monday, more than 12 hours after the attack started. There were reports of gunfire Monday morning. Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. There...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
WSB Radio

Water levels in Zimbabwe's biggest dam too low for power

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Electricity shortages that have been plaguing Zimbabwe are set to worsen after an authority that manages the country’s biggest dam said water levels are now too low to continue power generation activities. The Zambezi River Authority, which runs the Kariba Dam jointly...
TheDailyBeast

Tourism Gone Wild Blamed For Deadly Landslide

ROME—The lifeless mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the bodies recovered was a 5-year-old girl in pink pajamas and her 11-year-old brother. Hopes of finding anyone alive have been dampened by continuing bad weather.Authorities on Monday blamed abusive construction of tourist homes and even hotels around the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme, where the worst landslide occurred early Saturday morning. “The...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad

MOSCOW — (AP) — Kazakhstan's leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin's declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy