Forever time as a Cane about to end for Miami Hurricanes TE Will Mallory

By Izubee Charles
 3 days ago
(photo by Neil Gershman)

If it feels like Will Mallory’s been at Miami forever, well that’s because he pretty much has. He looks ahead to Senior Day.

