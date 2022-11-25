Forever time as a Cane about to end for Miami Hurricanes TE Will Mallory

Caleb Williams has already won the Heisman Trophy, according to Paul Finebaum. The USC superstar is fated for the award, and Saturday’s win over Notre Dame solidified it. “I’ve never been one for hyperbole but lock it up. It’s over. He has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. “Really, he’s been doing it all year. Let’s not forget, this is a young guy that was at Oklahoma a year ago, followed Lincoln Riley out west – that turned out to be a pretty good coaching hire. He brought some of the key players and put them in the right spot and now Southern Cal is not only in the playoff contention, short of just an absolute disaster is championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner a week early.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO