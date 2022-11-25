Purdue football at Indiana: Who has the edge

Breaking down Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket at Memorial Stadium:

Purdue running game vs. Indiana against the run

The Boilermakers have enjoyed their most productive season on the ground since 2018 and could top that year’s mark with solid performances Saturday, in the bowl game and possibly in the conference championship. A lot of the credit goes to the offensive line, which has suffered its share of injuries this season but continued to play well. Another test comes Saturday, not necessarily facing the Hoosiers’ defense, but Purdue will be without veteran center Gus Hartwig, who is lost for the season with a leg injury. He’s the anchor of the line and his absence is hard to replace but redshirt sophomore Josh Kaltenberger gained some experience last week and will need to step up. The lingering question surrounds running back Devin Mockobee, who’s been out with a concussion since the first series against Northwestern. Mockobee attended practice Wednesday and participated in light drills but he’s a game-time decision. Dylan Downing, Kobe Lewis and Tyrone Tracy carried the running game against the Wildcats, totaling 132 yards. Indiana has allowed at least 100 rushing yards in seven straight games and that’s been Purdue’s benchmark this season. The Boilermakers are 6-1 when gaining at least 100 yards on the ground. Edge: Purdue

Indiana running game vs. Purdue against the run

Dexter Williams has given the offense a lift on the ground, averaging 4.3 yards per carry from the quarterback position in the last three games. Purdue struggled to deal with running quarterbacks earlier in the season but hasn’t seen a lot since. Williams rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown in the come-from-behind win at Michigan State and will look to keep the offense moving Saturday. But the strength of Purdue’s defense has been the line, even though tackle Branson Deen is unlikely to play against the Hoosiers. The depth has stood out all season and will need to hold up again to force Indiana into becoming one-dimensional. Ends Kydran Jenkins and Jack Sullivan have shown improvement each week and Lawrence Johnson has enjoyed a solid senior season at tackle. If the linebackers can provide additional run support, the Boilermakers should be in good shape. Edge: Purdue

Purdue's Charlie Jones'It’s been the best move for me'

Purdue passing game vs. Indiana against the pass

Windy and cold conditions have hampered the passing attack in the last three weeks but not enough to keep the Boilermakers from winning their last two. Aidan O’Connell avoided an interception against Northwestern, the first time since Sept. 10 against Indiana State the sixth-year quarterback didn’t have a turnover. Charlie Jones can reach 100 receptions on the season with seven and tight end Payne Durham will have an opportunity to catch a touchdown in his third-straight game. The Hoosiers are last among Big Ten teams in pass defense, allowing 264.1 yards and 19 touchdowns in conference games. The last three opponents – Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State – averaged 308 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. O’Connell should have time to find Jones, Durham and other playmakers. Edge: Purdue

Indiana passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

The Hoosiers completed two passes in the win over Michigan State. Yes, two passes. They ran the ball effectively, blocked a field goal and had a kickoff return for a touchdown and didn’t need to lean on the passing game to beat the Spartans. Can the Boilermakers force Indiana to pass? Based on how the secondary has played, that may not be a good idea. The Hoosiers put up good numbers through the air earlier in the season but that was with Connor Bazelak at quarterback. Since Bazelak’s injury, the passing attack hasn’t been the same. Indiana has thrown for 281 total yards and completed 27 of 60 passes in the last three games. The shortcomings in the secondary remain an issue but the Boilermakers should be able to limit the big plays. Edge: Purdue

Tracking Purdue's defenseJalen Graham's versatility helps overcome depth issues

Special teams

Keep an eye on Indiana’s Jailyn Lucas. The freshman running back has a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns. He returned the opening kickoff against Rutgers on Oct. 22 and scored again last week against Michigan State. Meanwhile, Jones is seeking that big play in the punt return game that was expected when the Iowa transfer joined the program. Maybe this is the day. Jack Ansell has battled windy conditions the last three weeks, averaging 39.8 yards on 13 punts. The Hoosiers have punted the most of any Big Ten team with 72. Edge: Indiana

Prediction

A share of the Big Ten West title is at stake for the Boilermakers, who can win a piece of the division with a victory over the Hoosiers. Playing in the conference championship game requires an Iowa loss to Nebraska on Friday, so Purdue will know its situation well before kickoff. The Hoosiers have nothing to play for other than ruining the Boilermakers’ chances at the Big Ten West and ending the season on a two-game winning streak. Give coach Tom Allen credit for keeping his team in last week’s win at Michigan State. Indiana trailed by 17 points twice but kept fighting and pulled out a double-overtime victory, a sign Allen still has his team playing hard and for each other. Expect another close game from the Boilermakers, who have lived on the edge most of the season and are destined to do it one more time. Purdue 24, Indiana 16

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc