ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Looking ahead to Senior Day: 10 seniors are looking to go out in final game at Miami with a win

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqErx_0jNDKafs00
(photo by Ron Bailey)

While the transfer portal might mean a lot of underclassmen depart from this Miami Hurricanes team, there are 10 players that for sure won’t be back. That’s the seniors. Here's a closer look at their contributions.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Recruiting Insider: Florida State makes moves during UF game weekend

Florida State hosted more than 70 recruits during the Florida game Friday night and throughout the weekend, and we’ve got the latest intel on how things went for all of the top targets. From the atmosphere during the Seminoles’ 45-38 victory to the one-on-one conversations with coaches to other...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy 'lock' following end of regular season

Caleb Williams has already won the Heisman Trophy, according to Paul Finebaum. The USC superstar is fated for the award, and Saturday’s win over Notre Dame solidified it. “I’ve never been one for hyperbole but lock it up. It’s over. He has won the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. “Really, he’s been doing it all year. Let’s not forget, this is a young guy that was at Oklahoma a year ago, followed Lincoln Riley out west – that turned out to be a pretty good coaching hire. He brought some of the key players and put them in the right spot and now Southern Cal is not only in the playoff contention, short of just an absolute disaster is championship game, I think we have a Heisman Trophy winner a week early.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Penn State set to host transfer wide receiver

Penn State evaluated a number of FCS prospects that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week, and now the Nittany Lions will host a wide receiver for its season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

WATCH: Anthony Richardson reacts to FSU loss, his performance

TALLAHASSEE — As Anthony Richardson sat down for his postgame interview following Florida’s loss at Florida State, he looked at the stat sheet and shook his head. “I see nine completions. 27 attempts,” Richardson said Friday night. “It’s just crazy to see that it was only nine completions. That’s just crazy to me.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

USC Shows its Grit, Toughness in Win Against Notre Dame

Lincoln Riley heard the talk all week about how Notre Dame’s offense was going to run the ball over and over and over at USC’s defense this past weekend in the rivalry game between the Irish and Trojans. Throughout the season, he hasn’t given much weight to what the outside world thinks of his program. But as he sat at the podium following USC’s 38-27 win that kept the Trojans very much alive in the College Football Playoff discussion, Riley directly addressed one of the common narratives in the media leading up to the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

4-star Bronson Schmidt-Uili talks offers and official visits

Bronson Schmidt-Uili is the No. 48 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-11 center moved to Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy from New Zealand less than six weeks ago. “I’m an active finisher and shot blocker,” Schmidt-Uili told On3. “I chase offensive rebounds and am active on the boards, I’m an athletic player, above the rim. I’m seeing the guards are shiftier over in the States, switching on to them I have to move my feet more.”
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
86K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy