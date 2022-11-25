Read full article on original website
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpacas hosted its first holiday market on the farm to support small businesses and get folks into the holiday spirit. “Our farm shops open, we have Santa here, we have other vendors, small businesses here participating and set up to get everyone stocked up for Christmas,” said Lavender Springs Alpacas owner Ashlee Osoway.
Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community. “If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
Prestonsburg merchants spotlight shopping small this season
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After filling their plates for Thanksgiving, many people will be preparing to fill their carts and marking items off of their holiday shopping lists. So, the merchants with Shop Prestonsburg are hoping to see business in their downtown stores. Many shops are opening Thursday night, some...
Tazewell Co. deputy shares holiday shopping tips
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move deeper into the holiday season, many want to make sure the season of giving doesn’t turn to the season of taking!. WVVA spoke with a Tazewell County deputy on Friday, who shared some tips on how to secure your belongings while out shopping.
Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Soggy and breezy at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region tonight and stick around into Sunday. You will need the umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. Showers are likely across the region, and some of those could be heavy at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-40s under a cloudy sky.
Eastern Ky. flood survivors come together for a Thanksgiving meal
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving 2022 is a little different than in past years for flood survivors in Whitesburg neighborhood “Eddieville.”. “I’ve been working at this for about two or three months, and I had it in my imagination in how I wanted it to look like,” flood survivor April Nease said.
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have your rain gear and jackets with you if you’re heading out early to get those deals at the stores. Today will be a tale of two skies, literally. Showers will greet anyone out early, but they should be gone by lunchtime. You MIGHT, emphasis on might, see a little late-day sunshine before the skies clear out overnight. Highs will still be in the mid-50s before dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. A few clouds will be around late.
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear, First Lady, announce Eastern Kentucky Christmas toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshearannounced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa...
Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
Firefighters extinguish fire at Dollar General in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday. According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Black smoke was reportedly coming from […]
