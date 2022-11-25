HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have your rain gear and jackets with you if you’re heading out early to get those deals at the stores. Today will be a tale of two skies, literally. Showers will greet anyone out early, but they should be gone by lunchtime. You MIGHT, emphasis on might, see a little late-day sunshine before the skies clear out overnight. Highs will still be in the mid-50s before dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. A few clouds will be around late.

HAZARD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO