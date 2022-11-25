‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour

Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries apart from Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile government trade...

15 HOURS AGO