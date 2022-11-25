ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
The Associated Press

Bears fizzle on offense with Fields out, Siemian in vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start. But then Siemian gritted through his oblique injury and threw on the sideline, along with Peterman.
Yardbarker

Justin Herbert Reaches Two Massive Passing Milestones vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached two major passing milestones in Week 12's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. With two touchdown passes in the first half, Herbert has passed former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the second-most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first three seasons. Dan Marino is in first.
NBC Chicago

Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB

Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season. Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted...
The Courier Journal

How to watch Kentucky vs. Bellarmine men's basketball: Tipoff time, livestream, radio

Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men's basketball team hosts in-state school Bellarmine on Tuesday in Lexington. The Wildcats are 4-2 this season, coming off a 40-point win over North Florida last week. The Knights are 2-5/3-4 (play at UCLA Sunday night). Bellarmine's most notable win thus far: spoiling Kenny Payne's debut as Louisville's coach, stunning the Cardinals, 67-66, at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9. ...
