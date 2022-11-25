Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Sean Payton eyeing two NFL teams for potential 2023 return
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away for the 2022 NFL season to recharge before making a
Bears' Justin Fields out vs Jets, leaving quarterback situation in flux
Justin Fields was deactivated before the Chicago Bears played the New York Jets on Sunday but the quarterback picture wasn't made any clearer.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Bears fizzle on offense with Fields out, Siemian in vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start. But then Siemian gritted through his oblique injury and threw on the sideline, along with Peterman.
247Sports
Chicago Bears activate QB Nathan Peterman ahead of Jets game, Justin Fields status uncertain
The Chicago Bears activated quarterback Nathan Peterman off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter. Starting quarterback Justin Fields is questionable with a shoulder injury. If Fields is unable to go, veteran Trevor Siemian likely gets the start with Peterman as the backup.
Yardbarker
Justin Herbert Reaches Two Massive Passing Milestones vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached two major passing milestones in Week 12's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. With two touchdown passes in the first half, Herbert has passed former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the second-most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first three seasons. Dan Marino is in first.
Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB
Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season. Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals fall 25-24 to Los Angeles Chargers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) suffered a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday. Murray completed 18-of-29 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Late in...
Yardbarker
Former Bears OL advocates for team to sign QB comparable to Justin Fields
Brown signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May. He led the Pac-12 with 2,989 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021 while rushing for another 658 yards and nine touchdowns. A practice squad addition during the final roster cutdown ahead...
How to watch Kentucky vs. Bellarmine men's basketball: Tipoff time, livestream, radio
Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men's basketball team hosts in-state school Bellarmine on Tuesday in Lexington. The Wildcats are 4-2 this season, coming off a 40-point win over North Florida last week. The Knights are 2-5/3-4 (play at UCLA Sunday night). Bellarmine's most notable win thus far: spoiling Kenny Payne's debut as Louisville's coach, stunning the Cardinals, 67-66, at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9. ...
How to watch Louisville men's basketball vs. Maryland: Tip-off, TV, streaming
Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men's basketball takes on Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with the Cardinals seeking their first win under first-year coach Kenny Payne. What time is the Louisville basketball vs. Maryland game? When: 7 p.m. Tuesday ...
Comments / 0