EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start. But then Siemian gritted through his oblique injury and threw on the sideline, along with Peterman.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO