ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake

Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-car-audio-repair-shop-in-chesapeake/. Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake. Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
straightarrownews.com

Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary

Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy