Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Related
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Police ID victims, suspect; manifesto found
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Former Walmart supervisor: Employees killed were kind and 'not a threat'
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
'757 United Prayer Vigil' held in honor of Walmart shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The investigation into Tuesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has entered a new phase. For the first time in days, no police lights flooded the parking lot. Saturday night, city officials announced local investigators, along with those from the FBI, have cleared the...
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
WAVY News 10
Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake
Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-car-audio-repair-shop-in-chesapeake/. Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake. Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Man in custody following barricade situation on Catina Way in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.
straightarrownews.com
Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary
Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
Comments / 0