If you’re reading this, congratulations. You’ve survived another tumultuous eclipse season and lived to tell the tale! Now, your reward for laying low and observing the eclipses’ patterns is a bastion of what can more or less be described as “immaculate vibes” by the larger internet community. We’re talking beautiful, expansive concepts like renewal, levity, a little delusion, and some much-deserved adventure, all thanks to the new moon in Sagittarius closing out November. What does this lunation mean and how can you make the most of it? Find out everything you need to know, below.

6 DAYS AGO