Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 27th November To 3rd December, 2022

The week ahead is going to be emotionally intense. Mars retrograde in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius harmonise on 28th November, creating a dominant atmosphere in relationships that urges people to take control of matters and each other. Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde while aspecting Saturn on 29th November, which can lead to tremendous fights. So take care to step back from having to win the battle in order to prevent fallout.
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 11/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're reading too much into a situation. Be upfront in your approach and the other party will be straightforward in theirs. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): More accustomed to breakdowns than breakthroughs you may find yourself delightfully surprised by today's events. GEMINI. (May...
suggest.com

November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 27, 2022

Last week, Jupiter ended a retrograde, and soon Neptune will follow suit. Ultimately, forward is the way. Everyone must advance. There will never be a stage of life from which we will not be required to evolve. Even this stage, which seems to stretch for miles, will eventually be in the rearview. Allow yourself to be struck by the preciousness of your current circumstances.
boldsky.com

Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Raleigh News & Observer

Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You November 21, – November 27, 2022?

During the holidays, you’re busier than ever; whether preparing for Thanksgiving guests or setting up decorations. Knowing what to expect can help you plan for any last-minute hiccups. Enter your weekly horoscope. Foreseeing life events (big and small) ensures things go smoothly. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week, November 21, to November 27, 2022.
Byrdie

What to Wear This December, According to Your Horoscope

It’s been a real rollercoaster ride of a year, and while we see 2023 on the horizon, we’re not out of the woods yet as the last month of 2022 is going to give us a few plot twists. So make sure you have your favorite coat ready, but things are about to get chilly.
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – November 25, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way...
Bustle

Your Happiest Day Of The Holiday Season, According To Your Zodiac Sign

For many, the brief few weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Year can often feel like a hot mess. But those who rely on the stars can attest that astrology can guide you through any holiday moment — like meeting your partner’s parents or chaotic family dinners — by telling you how the planets are impacting you. Between the pressure of getting the perfect gift for your bestie and getting sidetracked by Mars retrograde, it doesn’t hurt to kick off the festive vibes by knowing your zodiac sign’s happiest day of the holiday season.
NYLON

November 2022’s New Moon In Sagittarius Is Pure Optimism

If you’re reading this, congratulations. You’ve survived another tumultuous eclipse season and lived to tell the tale! Now, your reward for laying low and observing the eclipses’ patterns is a bastion of what can more or less be described as “immaculate vibes” by the larger internet community. We’re talking beautiful, expansive concepts like renewal, levity, a little delusion, and some much-deserved adventure, all thanks to the new moon in Sagittarius closing out November. What does this lunation mean and how can you make the most of it? Find out everything you need to know, below.
StyleCaster

How the New Moon of November 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

An exhilarating journey awaits, which is why we need to talk about how the new moon of November 2022 will affect each zodiac sign. Prepare to be inspired by a fresh perspective, a spiritual reboot and a newfound sense of hope. When looking back on your past experiences, what genuinely inhibited you from stepping into your greatness? As always, the sun’s journey through Scorpio brought emphasis to the shadowy attributes we’ve subconsciously attached ourselves to, but it also uncovered the alchemical gifts we have yet to cultivate. Are you ready to step into a new dimension of reality? The soul is...
Bustle

Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 22, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Kim Kardashian On The Beauty Hack That “Changed My Life, My Skin, My Confidence”. It’s no secret that...

