Newark, OH

Newark fire promotes four in leadership positions

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
Newark Division of Fire has four new reasons to be thankful this week as they promoted four individuals into leadership positions.

During a ceremony Tuesday morning, Doug Vermaaten was promoted to deputy chief, Allen Ashcraft was promoted to assistant chief, Todd Smith was promoted to captain and Brandon Turner was promoted to lieutenant.

Newark Fire Chief Brandon Metzger said combined, the men have 84 years of experience in the fire service, two second-generation firefighters, four fire/EMS instructors, three have life-saving medals, three hold unit citations, and three are fathers to future third-generation firefighters.

After the ceremony, Vermaaten told The Advocate it’s an honor to serve the community in this new capacity.

“I did my paramedic ride time here, all the way back in…let’s just say several decades ago, and I fell in love with the town. I fell in love with the fire department. I got the opportunity to come here. I became a resident here. This is my town,” Vermaaten said. “I’m very honored I’ve gotten to serve the citizens and serve my brother and sister firefighters.”

According to Metzger, the four will be on a probationary period for six months, where they’ll have the opportunity to train and mentor, as well as receive professional development opportunities.

“Any time we do a promotion in the fire service, specifically at our fire department, we try to memorialize it. It’s not just an opportunity for someone to change their uniform or switch their position,” Metzger said. “It’s about volunteering and accepting the responsibility that comes with leadership. Anytime we can recognize that, along with their families, we’re proud to do that.”

After 25 years in the fire service, Ashcraft said this promotion was the next step in his career. He said he’s excited for the opportunity to lead a shift and aims to do the best job he can for those on his shift.

Smith said the promotion gives him a sense of pride and accomplishment that his hard work is being recognized. He said he’s also received a lot of support from his family and those at the firehouse, which helped him get where he is today.

Turner said his promotion to lieutenant on Tuesday meant everything to him.

“This was a dream that I had from day one of walking in this place almost 14 years ago,” Turner said. “Today, I was able to finally make that dream come true, so I’m excited for the challenge, this next chapter, and excited to see what the future brings.”

A 25-year veteran of NFD, Vermaaten graduated from Marietta High School before going on to receive an associate degree from Hocking College in 1991. Vermaaten is responsible for the human resources division of the division. He completed Ohio Fire Academy’s fire officer one and two programs, and is a credentialed officer through the Centers for Public Safety Experience. Vermaaten is a past team leader for the Licking County HAZ-MAT Team and is a committee member on the Licking County Local Emergency Planning Committee. He was also Newark Firefighter of the Year in 2014.

A member of NFD since 1999, Ashcraft has served in nearly every capacity available to an officer at the division. He has also been assigned to every station in Newark at some point and most recently served as station captain at station five. Ashcraft serves as a fire instructor at Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County and teaches at the Ohio State Fire Academy. He is a graduate of Watkins Memorial High School, Hocking College, and is working to complete a bachelor degree at Franklin University.

Smith graduated from Utica High School in 1996, starting his career with Newark in October 2003. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013. He serves as a fire instructor at C-TEC and leads the junior fire program at Newton Township Fire Department.

A 2005 graduate of Licking Valley High School, Turner received his certifications from C-TEC and Central Ohio Technical College. He has worked for the division since 2009 and is certified as an EMS continuing education instructor and CPR instructor. Turner has been a member of Newark Police Special Operations Group as a tactical medic since 2016 and has assisted in providing first aid training to Newark police. He also helps in active shooter response training for fire, police, schools and local businesses.

Newark Advocate

