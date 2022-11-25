ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

THREE STARS: Faribault at Minnesota River (season opener)

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqZga_0jNDJPsY00

GAME: Faribault Falcons (0-0-0) at Minnesota River Bulldogs (0-0-0), 4 p.m., Saturday, Le Sueur Community Center

RECENT RESULTS: Saturday marks the season opener for the Falcons and the Bulldogs.

LAST MEETING: Faribault opened the 2021-22 season by hosting Minnesota River on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, and fell 5-4 in overtime. Owen Amelkovich, Oliver Linnemann, Caden Hart and Tommy Kunze all scored for the Falcons and Seamus O’Connor made 15 saves on 20 shots.

1. Open the season on the right foot

A basic one to start, but coming out with a victory in the first game of the season, especially on the road, is never a bad thing for any team. Much like other teams in the Big 9 Conference and in Section 1A, the Falcons want to be competitive and aim for the top.

With a relatively young roster headed by only five seniors, along with Clay Curwin and Alex Schmitz taking over at the helm as co-head coaches, there’s a little but of change and it’ll certainly be a bit of an uphill battle with some strong teams on the schedule later in the season, but the Falcons already have some chemistry and have what it takes to beat the Bulldogs, who struggled much of last season outside of the season opener.

2. Stay strong between the pipes

While there’s plenty of returning faces in the forward group and on the blue line, one position that’s seeing some major change is at goaltender, where sophomore Dustin Boyd stands as the lone netminder for the Falcons.

Faribault had some options during the 2021-22 season with then-senior Seamus O’Connor leading the group with a 9-14 record, 702 total saves and an.874 save percentage in over 1,200 minutes between the pipes. Then sophomore Quique Mampel played in 21 games, had an 0-1 record with 29 saves, but isn’t play with the Falcons this season. Fellow senior Jack Knutson played nine games and had a 1-1 record with 50 saves, but also graduated with O’Connor.

Boyd returns as the top option and was only a part of the team for one game and didn’t log any stats. As the only goaltender at the current moment, he’s going to carry a heavy load as the Falcons search for a potential partner in net. Fortunately, the Faribault defensemen bring back some experience and can help Boyd out in the early goings.

3. Light the lamp

One thing that’s working in Faribault’s favor is the amount of goal scorers that’s returning to the team and will play a big role in it’s season opener against Minnesota River. Junior forward Oliver Linnemann headlines the returners after averaging 1.40 points per game as a sophomore off 16 goals, 19 assists for 35 points in 25 games. Along with Linnemann, fellow junior forward Brody Redding (10 goals, four assists, 14 points) and freshman forward Tommy Kunze (eight goals, nine assists, 17 points) return as three of Faribault’s top four goal scorers in 2021-22.

Offensively, production from these three, along with additional help from the rest of the forwards and some on the blue line, will be big for the Falcons throughout the season, and it starts against the Bulldogs.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze not listed on the Gopher Football roster

With the Gopher Football regular season now concluded, we're going to start to see some roster turnover with the transfer portal opening for FBS players on December 5th. It appears things may have started early as third-year safety Jalen Glaze is no longer listed on Minnesota's online roster. Glaze had appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, but was not present today in Madison. The Florida native had also appeared in 13 games in '21 on special teams, and then four games in the 2020 season, again on special teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmth peaks on Saturday, more seasonable Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be another mild day on Saturday, though temperatures will drop quickly in the afternoon.Cloud cover will increase throughout the day mostly in northern Minnesota. Around the metro, temperatures will reach 51 degrees by noon.Overnight, temps will near freezing levels, which could leave some icy patches north of the Twin Cities. It'll be closer to average on Sunday but will make for a quiet drive back home for those who traveled over the holiday.A bigger cool down starts on Tuesday, and some rain and snow could come into the mix as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of USA, England fans fill downtown Minneapolis for World Cup draw

MINNEAPOLIS -– Hundreds of soccer fans left Brits Pub in Minneapolis without the joy of victory or the pain of defeat Friday afternoon.Neither team could muster a goal during the World Cup matchup between the two nations."I feel like we definitely could have put one away," said Ben Nisbet, who attended Friday's watch party at Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis. "I'm disappointed that we didn't – but we played good defense and that's what matters – Nil-Nil is better than a defeat."Friday's draw means the United States could guarantee an appearance in the Round of 16 with a win over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
fox9.com

No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell. "The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022

Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Swedish meatballs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy