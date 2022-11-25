THREE STARS: Faribault at Minnesota River (season opener)

GAME: Faribault Falcons (0-0-0) at Minnesota River Bulldogs (0-0-0), 4 p.m., Saturday, Le Sueur Community Center

RECENT RESULTS: Saturday marks the season opener for the Falcons and the Bulldogs.

LAST MEETING: Faribault opened the 2021-22 season by hosting Minnesota River on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, and fell 5-4 in overtime. Owen Amelkovich, Oliver Linnemann, Caden Hart and Tommy Kunze all scored for the Falcons and Seamus O’Connor made 15 saves on 20 shots.

1. Open the season on the right foot

A basic one to start, but coming out with a victory in the first game of the season, especially on the road, is never a bad thing for any team. Much like other teams in the Big 9 Conference and in Section 1A, the Falcons want to be competitive and aim for the top.

With a relatively young roster headed by only five seniors, along with Clay Curwin and Alex Schmitz taking over at the helm as co-head coaches, there’s a little but of change and it’ll certainly be a bit of an uphill battle with some strong teams on the schedule later in the season, but the Falcons already have some chemistry and have what it takes to beat the Bulldogs, who struggled much of last season outside of the season opener.

2. Stay strong between the pipes

While there’s plenty of returning faces in the forward group and on the blue line, one position that’s seeing some major change is at goaltender, where sophomore Dustin Boyd stands as the lone netminder for the Falcons.

Faribault had some options during the 2021-22 season with then-senior Seamus O’Connor leading the group with a 9-14 record, 702 total saves and an.874 save percentage in over 1,200 minutes between the pipes. Then sophomore Quique Mampel played in 21 games, had an 0-1 record with 29 saves, but isn’t play with the Falcons this season. Fellow senior Jack Knutson played nine games and had a 1-1 record with 50 saves, but also graduated with O’Connor.

Boyd returns as the top option and was only a part of the team for one game and didn’t log any stats. As the only goaltender at the current moment, he’s going to carry a heavy load as the Falcons search for a potential partner in net. Fortunately, the Faribault defensemen bring back some experience and can help Boyd out in the early goings.

3. Light the lamp

One thing that’s working in Faribault’s favor is the amount of goal scorers that’s returning to the team and will play a big role in it’s season opener against Minnesota River. Junior forward Oliver Linnemann headlines the returners after averaging 1.40 points per game as a sophomore off 16 goals, 19 assists for 35 points in 25 games. Along with Linnemann, fellow junior forward Brody Redding (10 goals, four assists, 14 points) and freshman forward Tommy Kunze (eight goals, nine assists, 17 points) return as three of Faribault’s top four goal scorers in 2021-22.

Offensively, production from these three, along with additional help from the rest of the forwards and some on the blue line, will be big for the Falcons throughout the season, and it starts against the Bulldogs.