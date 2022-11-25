Read full article on original website
Obituary: Martin C. Blackledge, Jr.
Martin C. Blackledge, Jr., our dear father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, left us peacefully on November 19, 2022 from his home on 5th Avenue in his beloved town of Marion, Michigan. He was 85. Martin, “Mart”, or “Marty” was born in Redding Twp, Clare County, Michigan. He was born...
Obituary: Gerald Scott Bandelow
Gerald Scott Bandelow passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of November 17, 2022. Born on the 4th of July in Livonia, MI, to Gary & Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, he loved his birthday. He enjoyed being in, or watching, the Lake City Parade, cooking out and being on a pontoon...
Faces in the Crowd: KaMartin Blackledge
‘Tis the season to be thankful. Thankful for your family. Thankful for your friends. Thankful for your loved ones. But also it’s a time to be thankful for your community. Thankful for your country. Thankful for the opportunity to be here, and for the blessings in your life. Thankful...
Osceola committee discusses coordinator evaluation
MARION – Osceola County Board of Commissioners’ personnel and administration committee, at a meeting earlier this month, discussed the evaluation form that Commissioner David Turner of Marion put together and if the Committee felt it was adequate to send out to the full board as it is. Commissioner...
