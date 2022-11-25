Read full article on original website
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Martin C. Blackledge, Jr.
Martin C. Blackledge, Jr., our dear father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, left us peacefully on November 19, 2022 from his home on 5th Avenue in his beloved town of Marion, Michigan. He was 85. Martin, “Mart”, or “Marty” was born in Redding Twp, Clare County, Michigan. He was born...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Gerald Scott Bandelow
Gerald Scott Bandelow passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of November 17, 2022. Born on the 4th of July in Livonia, MI, to Gary & Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, he loved his birthday. He enjoyed being in, or watching, the Lake City Parade, cooking out and being on a pontoon...
MLive.com
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Linda Bobette Raymond
Marion – Linda Bobette Raymond, longtime resident of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 74. Linda was born in Flint, the eldest of seven children, on March 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley (Richardson) Coleman. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Morris, MI before her family relocated to Marion in 1964. Linda became a graduate of Marion High School in 1966. After seeing a young man cruising the streets of Marion, they were finally introduced at a Halloween dance, and the rest as they say was history, she wed Dale Raymond on June 25th, 1966.
northernexpress.com
James Earl Jones: The Man, the Voice, the Legend
Do a Google search for “most distinctive voices in Hollywood history,” and you’re likely to see one name pop up repeatedly: James Earl Jones, the renowned actor and voiceover artist known best for voicing Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa. While you surely know his voice, you might not know that Jones has ties to northern Michigan. Born in Mississippi, Jones moved to the Manistee area when he was five and found his love for the arts there, even performing on the stage of the Ramsdell Theatre before ultimately attending the University of Michigan. Now, the Arts & Culture Alliance of Manistee is honoring Jones with a new bronze statue made by local artist Bernadette Zachara-Marcos. The project won’t just depict Jones, but also his teacher and mentor Donald Crouch, who pushed Jones to work through a stutter and recite a poem he had written in front of the class. Jones later credited Crouch with helping him find his famous voice. The statues are in progress and likely won’t be complete for a year, but you can learn more about the project at gofundme.com/f/mentorship-bronze-statue-fund.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MLive.com
St. Francis defense stands strong in loss to Lumen Christi
DETROIT -- Traverse City St. Francis early on kept making plays defensively to disrupt Lumen Christi in Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game. A week after Lumen Christi running back Derrick Walker gained 191 yards in a semifinal win over Napoleon, the Gladiators held him to 34 yards on 14 carries. Time after time for the first three quarters, the Gladiators had an answer defensively for everything Lumen Christi tried on offense.
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Up North Voice
Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
glenarborsun.com
Grand Traverse County Sheriff
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Man airlifted after ORV crash in Home Twp.
An Edmore man was airlifted to the hospital on Friday following an ORV crash in Home Township.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montcalm County (Montcalm County, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County at around 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified to be two Michigan State troopers.
Central Michigan Life
Two week period to object department merge ends Nov. 29
During the academic senate meeting Nov. 15, a two week period was given for any dean or provost in the university to object the department merges within the College of Arts and Media, which ends Nov. 29. On Nov. 15, Jefferson Campbell, the dean of the College of Arts and...
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
Comments / 0