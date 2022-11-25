A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City

3 DAYS AGO