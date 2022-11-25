Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
The Daily South
The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas
Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
10 magical train rides to take with your family during the holidays
I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Town's Christmas tree mocked as locals say it was 'dressed by the Andrex puppy'
A town's Christmas tree has been ridiculed by residents who said it looked like it had been "dressed by the Andrex puppy". Embarrassed locals said they were "underwhelmed" when they saw the festive display that had been erected in Kidderminster's town centre this week. With Christmas Day fast approaching, towns...
Upworthy
Family’s Thanksgiving dinner tradition has a tablecloth embroidered with 16 years of signatures
Thanksgiving is one of the most special times for families—they come together to share a meal and most importantly, create memories that could be cherished for years to come. Knowing this, a Missouri woman started a tradition in 2000 in which each person who joins their Thanksgiving dinner gets to sign her white tablecloth.
momcollective.com
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity
A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
40 Clever Christmas Sayings for Shirts To Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer
During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
macaronikid.com
10 Special Events and Holidays Happening This December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But there are a lot of other holidays happening this month too --- some of which you've heard of, and some of which are likely new to you. So we've rounded up 10 special (and some just silly!) holidays and events that your...
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: It’s Thanksgiving!
I know, by the time you read this the actual day will already be over. Not for us. For years we have celebrated Thanksgiving on Saturday, mostly because of deadlines and putting the paper together. It always seemed easier to wait for the weekend. I don’t have those deadlines anymore,...
Comments / 0