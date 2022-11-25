ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.

Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
lovewhatmatters.com

‘This year is our first Thanksgiving without you.’: Woman plans to honor late sister during the holidays

“Stuffing was your favorite dish at Thanksgiving dinner. ⁣. ⁣But only made a certain way, with lots of butter and only celery – no onions or mushrooms. ⁣. In fact, I remember every time Mom finished making the stuffing, you would immediately grab a little bowl, and fill it with a few steaming hot spoonfuls. You couldn’t wait for everyone else to sit down and get plates, you needed to taste it right away. ⁣
theodysseyonline.com

Holidays With A Small Family

When I was a kid I always went to my grandparents house whenever we celebrated any sort of holiday. We were a decently sized family and it was always a blessing to be in their house and surrounded by love during the holiday season. However, that all changed when my grandfather passed away and my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The family then began to drift apart and life went on, and we ended up all celebrating our own holidays with other family members.
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Mom Tell You This Too? It’s Not (Exactly) True

It's Thanksgiving time, or as I like to call it, the "eating" holiday. Everyone has different ways to make a turkey, what sides they are serving, what time they eat, and if they are even going to have a TURKEY... could be something else. But one common thing that almost everyone has is a potato of some sort. It works if you are vegan, vegetarian or a person who does eat meat. We can all agree that potatoes are delicious.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy