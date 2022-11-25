ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
MaxPreps

High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals

Arch Manning saw his high school football career come to an end Friday as Newman (New Orleans) fell 49-13 to University Lab in the Louisiana Division III quarterfinals. The No. 1 rated player in high school football heads to Austin soon to enroll at the University of Texas. But not before the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning became the Greenies' all-time leader in passing yardage and touchdowns, surpassing marks by his Super Bowl winning uncles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game

IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back

NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
GRAMBLING, LA
clarionherald.org

St. John the Baptist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

St. John the Baptist Church – the church with the “golden steeple” – will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its dedication with a 4 p.m. Mass Dec. 3. The historic church at 1139 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd – adjacent to I-10 in downtown New Orleans – currently operates under the jurisdiction of St. Patrick Parish.
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)

Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
MANDEVILLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents

A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tornado warning New Orleans Metro

At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days

Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Power outage due to storm in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — According to Entergy, approximately 3,500 people in Jefferson Parish are currently out of power at this time due to weather. There is currently no estimate on when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA

