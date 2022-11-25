Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s can’t corral explosive St. Martin’s Episcopal rushing attack in quarters loss
METAIRIE – St. Mary’s didn’t trail until the final ticks of the third quarter in Friday’s quarterfinals matchup, but St. Martin’s Episcopal reaped the benefits of its explosive rushing attack late. The No. 4 seed Saints (11-1) took the lead for good midway through the...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
MaxPreps
High school football: Arch Manning's Newman career comes to end with blowout loss to University Lab in D-III quarterfinals
Arch Manning saw his high school football career come to an end Friday as Newman (New Orleans) fell 49-13 to University Lab in the Louisiana Division III quarterfinals. The No. 1 rated player in high school football heads to Austin soon to enroll at the University of Texas. But not before the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning became the Greenies' all-time leader in passing yardage and touchdowns, surpassing marks by his Super Bowl winning uncles.
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane to host American Athletic Conference football title game
IRVING, Texas – Tulane University will host the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game for the first time after the No. 19-ranked Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 American) took a 27-24 win against No. 24 Cincinnati Friday afternoon to finish atop The American’s regular-season standings. The American Football Championship...
49th Annual Bayou Classic brings much fanfare to New Orleans on Thanksgiving weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Hotels around the city are starting to fill up as Southern University and Grambling State fans are beginning to arrive for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. The longstanding rivalry will be on display throughout the weekend as thousands are expected to travel to New Orleans for the events.
WDSU
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back
NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
clarionherald.org
St. John the Baptist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary
St. John the Baptist Church – the church with the “golden steeple” – will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its dedication with a 4 p.m. Mass Dec. 3. The historic church at 1139 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd – adjacent to I-10 in downtown New Orleans – currently operates under the jurisdiction of St. Patrick Parish.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mandeville (LA)
Are you planning a trip to Mandeville? Would you like to know the best and fun things to do in Mandeville, LA?. The city of Mandeville lies in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, United States. It is located on Lake Pontchartrain’s northern shore. The city is one of the oldest and yet still fascinating cities in the state.
lafourchegazette.com
Severe weather causes damages to Lafourche residents
A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish. From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area. The worst of the Lafourche weather appears...
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
WWL-TV
Severe weather, tornado, and thunderstorms strike St. Charles parish
NEW ORLEANS — Part of Highway 90 in St. Charles Parish is closed and there are almost 4,500 buildings without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area after severe weather passed through Saturday afternoon. There was a report of a tornado that touched down...
NOLA.com
A national cornhole tournament is coming to Jefferson Parish, and it's 'a big deal'
The American Cornhole League has selected Jefferson Parish to host one of its open tournaments next year with over $20,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, and parish residents will get a chance to compete for free. “If you’re a cornhole player, this is a big deal,” Parish President Cynthia...
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
NOLA.com
Shades of Elvis rock Covington for four days
Eight Elvis tribute artists and some of the King's biggest local fans shook, rattled and rolled The Fuhrmann Auditorium during the recent the 2022 Louisiana Bayou King Fest in Covington. From Nov. 17-20, it was non-stop entertainment with 11 Elvis concerts, and all performers were backed by the 16-piece King Creole Orchestra. There was an array of special tributes and a number of re-creations of Elvis Presley's best-known concerts and performances. There were tribute contests, some late-night parties, some meet-and-greets with the performers and more. Viva Elvis!
WDSU
Power outage due to storm in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — According to Entergy, approximately 3,500 people in Jefferson Parish are currently out of power at this time due to weather. There is currently no estimate on when the power will return. Stay tuned with WDSU for any updates.
WDSU
Severe storms possible Saturday
Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
Comments / 0