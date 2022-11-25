To me Thanksgiving is without question the best holiday of the year because it’s pure…at least for the most part. Everyone who wants to can celebrate the day regardless of race, religion and even political party and you can even display pictures of turkeys without having someone force you to take them down. When you wish someone a “Happy Thanksgiving” you don’t have to fear the possibility that they may not acknowledge the holiday and you’ve said something that is actually offensive. Thanksgiving simply is for everyone!

4 DAYS AGO