FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Former NCHS JAG members attend Jaguar Preview Day at Southern
Southern University hosted its annual Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 12. Natchitoches Central’s former JAG members were in attendance. The members were immersed in the spirit of Southern University through a spirit session, overview of academic programs, student organizations, a campus tour, and attended the football game. Pictured: Kelis...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White wins; see all the Louisiana scores online
-- DIVISION I NON-SELECT. No. 13 Brother Martin 28, No. 5 Northwood (Shreveport) 14. No. 6 Lafayette Christian 70, No. 3 De La Salle 49. No. 10 Ascension Catholic 28, No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 12.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Hampton pushes Demons to overtime win at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Arkansas – Jalen Hampton accepted the challenge laid forth by his head coach Saturday evening. Thanks to Hampton’s answer – and plenty of other contributions – the Demons’ win streak reached three with a 74-66 overtime victory against host Central Arkansas in the Central Arkansas Classic multi-team event.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons hang on to edge Bethune-Cookman for fourth straight win
CONWAY, Arkansas – A little slippage did not cost the Northwestern State men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon. For the second time in as many days at the Central Arkansas Classic, the Demons held on for a victory, surviving a late-game push from Bethune-Cookman to collected their fourth straight win with a 69-66 triumph.
kalb.com
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Demons (2-3) attempted 30 shots from deep in the game, the fourth most in a game under...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
KNOE TV8
Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers traveled to Patterson and cut down the Lumberjacks, 38-14. Union hosts Amite in next week’s semi-finals. Neville’s season came to an end, falling to Westgate 21-10. Behind Jalen Williams’ four touchdowns, Mangham shutout Arcadia, 48-0. The Dragons head to Homer for their semi-final game.
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
