Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Hampton pushes Demons to overtime win at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Arkansas – Jalen Hampton accepted the challenge laid forth by his head coach Saturday evening. Thanks to Hampton’s answer – and plenty of other contributions – the Demons’ win streak reached three with a 74-66 overtime victory against host Central Arkansas in the Central Arkansas Classic multi-team event.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons hang on to edge Bethune-Cookman for fourth straight win
CONWAY, Arkansas – A little slippage did not cost the Northwestern State men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon. For the second time in as many days at the Central Arkansas Classic, the Demons held on for a victory, surviving a late-game push from Bethune-Cookman to collected their fourth straight win with a 69-66 triumph.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Demons (2-3) attempted 30 shots from deep in the game, the fourth most in a game under...
KTLO
Northwestern State tops UCA in OT
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Former NCHS JAG members attend Jaguar Preview Day at Southern
Southern University hosted its annual Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 12. Natchitoches Central’s former JAG members were in attendance. The members were immersed in the spirit of Southern University through a spirit session, overview of academic programs, student organizations, a campus tour, and attended the football game. Pictured: Kelis...
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
WDSU
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back
NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sorority Chapter members hold awareness programs, aid in community projects
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter held a Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Virtual Program. The guest speaker for this program was Mrs. Rosalind Spain, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Association. Mrs. Spain shared valuable information on the disease and resources their center provides. Also speaking was Ms. Claudeidra Houston, the parent of a child dealing with Sickle Cell. Ms. Houston gave information on caring for a child with sickle cell. The seminar was very well attended by members of the sorority as well as members of other Greek organizations and the public.
kalb.com
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Holiday Light Safari opens...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council Agenda for November 28 Meeting – TONIGHT
Natchitoches City Council will hold a pre-council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 27, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. RED RIVER:. John Alan Wooley. October 21, 1967 – November 23, 2022. No...
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 19th Annual Fleur De Lis Christmas Craft Fair – Shopping With a Local Flavor!
Every available space at the Natchitoches Event Center was filled by a record 116 vendors from around Louisiana and surrounding states as the Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Fair took place November 26 at the Natchitoches Events Center. The popular fair, a beloved community tradition in its 18th year, joined other activities downtown as part of the lead-up to the Christmas Festival weekend. Several thousand visitors stopped by the daylong event and browsed through booths filled with handmade craft items and foods.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
