DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO