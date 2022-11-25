ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Shooting near downtown Fort Wayne leaves 1 in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to FWPD, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting within the 1000 block of Rockhill St. around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Police investigate Sunday morning shooting west of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after an adult male suffered an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim. He was transported to a local hospital was said to be in life threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
DEFIANCE, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
FORT WAYNE, IN

