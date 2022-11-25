ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marthaville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE:. Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
KSLA

Bell stolen off police/fire memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

APD officer wounds suspect while making arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved an APD Officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria. The Officer and Shackleford were both injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects accused in two home burglaries around the Leesville area has been arrested. Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was arrested in Wisconsin by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office when they responded to a report of a shirtless man in the street throwing snowballs at people. After speaking with Ashworth, deputies performed a criminal history check and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Vernon Parish for burglaries in the Burr Ferry community.
LEESVILLE, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kjas.com

Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy