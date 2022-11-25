Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
KSLA
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE:. Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27,...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
kalb.com
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Holiday Light Safari opens...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely. Leesville, Louisiana – On November 25, 2022, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville, Louisiana. On October 15, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received an allegation of a motor...
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
KSLA
Bell stolen off police/fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
cenlanow.com
APD officer wounds suspect while making arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved an APD Officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria. The Officer and Shackleford were both injured during the incident.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
KPLC TV
One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects accused in two home burglaries around the Leesville area has been arrested. Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was arrested in Wisconsin by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office when they responded to a report of a shirtless man in the street throwing snowballs at people. After speaking with Ashworth, deputies performed a criminal history check and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Vernon Parish for burglaries in the Burr Ferry community.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
