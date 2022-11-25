Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 19th Annual Fleur De Lis Christmas Craft Fair – Shopping With a Local Flavor!
Every available space at the Natchitoches Event Center was filled by a record 116 vendors from around Louisiana and surrounding states as the Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Fair took place November 26 at the Natchitoches Events Center. The popular fair, a beloved community tradition in its 18th year, joined other activities downtown as part of the lead-up to the Christmas Festival weekend. Several thousand visitors stopped by the daylong event and browsed through booths filled with handmade craft items and foods.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 27, 2022
Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. RED RIVER:. John Alan Wooley. October 21, 1967 – November 23, 2022. No...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council Agenda for November 28 Meeting – TONIGHT
Natchitoches City Council will hold a pre-council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NJH JAG members donate goodie bags to nursing home
Beaming with joy in our hearts! NJH-JAG members donated goodie bags to residents of Natchitoches Nursing & Rehab Center. The members worked hard cutting out/coloring turkeys and packing bags with apples, oranges, walnuts and peppermints to spread holiday cheer. We love serving our community!. Pictured: Kylia Miller, Shundarrell Forrest and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sorority Chapter members hold awareness programs, aid in community projects
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter held a Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Virtual Program. The guest speaker for this program was Mrs. Rosalind Spain, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Association. Mrs. Spain shared valuable information on the disease and resources their center provides. Also speaking was Ms. Claudeidra Houston, the parent of a child dealing with Sickle Cell. Ms. Houston gave information on caring for a child with sickle cell. The seminar was very well attended by members of the sorority as well as members of other Greek organizations and the public.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Former NCHS JAG members attend Jaguar Preview Day at Southern
Southern University hosted its annual Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 12. Natchitoches Central’s former JAG members were in attendance. The members were immersed in the spirit of Southern University through a spirit session, overview of academic programs, student organizations, a campus tour, and attended the football game. Pictured: Kelis...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
kalb.com
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Holiday Light Safari opens...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
kalb.com
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE:. Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
Alexandria officer wounds suspect while making arrest
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely. Leesville, Louisiana – On November 25, 2022, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville, Louisiana. On October 15, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received an allegation of a motor...
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist
It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Demons (2-3) attempted 30 shots from deep in the game, the fourth most in a game under...
