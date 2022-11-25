ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The 19th Annual Fleur De Lis Christmas Craft Fair – Shopping With a Local Flavor!

Every available space at the Natchitoches Event Center was filled by a record 116 vendors from around Louisiana and surrounding states as the Fleur de Lis Christmas Craft Fair took place November 26 at the Natchitoches Events Center. The popular fair, a beloved community tradition in its 18th year, joined other activities downtown as part of the lead-up to the Christmas Festival weekend. Several thousand visitors stopped by the daylong event and browsed through booths filled with handmade craft items and foods.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – November 27, 2022

Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 am at Rosemary Beach Town Hall in Panama City Beach, FL. RED RIVER:. John Alan Wooley. October 21, 1967 – November 23, 2022. No...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council Agenda for November 28 Meeting – TONIGHT

Natchitoches City Council will hold a pre-council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NJH JAG members donate goodie bags to nursing home

Beaming with joy in our hearts! NJH-JAG members donated goodie bags to residents of Natchitoches Nursing & Rehab Center. The members worked hard cutting out/coloring turkeys and packing bags with apples, oranges, walnuts and peppermints to spread holiday cheer. We love serving our community!. Pictured: Kylia Miller, Shundarrell Forrest and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Sorority Chapter members hold awareness programs, aid in community projects

Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter held a Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Virtual Program. The guest speaker for this program was Mrs. Rosalind Spain, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Association. Mrs. Spain shared valuable information on the disease and resources their center provides. Also speaking was Ms. Claudeidra Houston, the parent of a child dealing with Sickle Cell. Ms. Houston gave information on caring for a child with sickle cell. The seminar was very well attended by members of the sorority as well as members of other Greek organizations and the public.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Former NCHS JAG members attend Jaguar Preview Day at Southern

Southern University hosted its annual Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 12. Natchitoches Central’s former JAG members were in attendance. The members were immersed in the spirit of Southern University through a spirit session, overview of academic programs, student organizations, a campus tour, and attended the football game. Pictured: Kelis...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE:. Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons spread the wealth in win against Arkansas Baptist

It was raining outside and inside of Prather Coliseum, as Northwestern State put up shot after shot from beyond the arc in a 79-41 win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Demons (2-3) attempted 30 shots from deep in the game, the fourth most in a game under...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy