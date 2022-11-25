ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers can apply for Extreme Classroom Makeover

Applications are open for the 2023 edition of ORAU's Extreme Classroom Makeover, where one teacher will win $25,000 to purchase new technology for their classroom. Teachers need to complete a video application by Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. They must teach science or math for third through 10th grade in a public school within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge. Additional information, including the application and video submission portal can be found at: https://oraustem.com/extreme-classroom-makeover.html.

