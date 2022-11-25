If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen...

18 HOURS AGO