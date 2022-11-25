ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ina Garten Loves Sheet Pans & This Set Is an Amazon Black Friday Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Ina Garten counts sheet pans among her favorite kitchen tools, home cooks worth their salt (or sugar) should follow suit. And when it comes to sheet pans, the Barefoot Contessa, professional pastry chefs, and bakeries rely on ones made of pure aluminum for consistently perfect results. While high-quality cookware can cost a lot, a popular set from Nordic Ware is discounted 33% for Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker’s Delight Set includes a quarter sheet, half...
The best stand mixers in 2022

The best stand mixer is a kitchen can help you mix a batch of cookies, knead bread dough and whip frosting, and with attachments can do everything from spiralizing vegetables to rolling out pasta to grinding flour or meat.
Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today that shows her go-to gadgets in the kitchen. They shared the video with the caption, “Valerie Bertinelli shares 5 gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen...
