CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
AOL Corp
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled Sparrow, a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday. The robot could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers. Amazon has been trying to fully automate its warehouses for the past several years. What do you call a robotic arm that relies on computer vision, artificial...
Mic
Amazon has TONS of deals over 50% off, here are the ones you don't want to miss
Black Friday has officially arrived, and while Amazon has been rolling out thousands of incredible discounts, the savings don’t get better than this: Ahead, you’ll find all the best deals over 50% off. These products span categories — home, tech, personal care, you name it — so there’s something to please everyone on your shopping list (including yourself). BDG editors are trawling Amazon for the steepest of the steep discounts and updating this article regularly, so you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day. And if you see something you like, act fast — these deals are so good, they’ll be gone before you know it.
25+ best Target Cyber Monday deals: Apple tech, kitchen appliances and more
Target’s Cyber Monday sale is officially live. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases (a year-round perk). Target Circle members can earn rewards while shopping, too.
CNET
8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Amazon's new Smart Thermostat is now only $42
For Black Friday, Amazon is discounting its own Smart Thermostat. Making it just $41.99, down from its regular price of $65. Which is a pretty good deal for what you’re getting here. It’s also good for an all-time low on this smart thermostat. Of course, that’s not the...
The Cricut Maker 3 + digital bundle is $60 off at Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday bundle saves you $60 compared to its normal price.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Listed
Amazon has started its Cyber Monday sale, and deals will last until Nov. 28. Alongside its sitewide deals are deals on applicable games, accessories, and gear.
You can get Amazon credits when you shop these Black Friday gift card deals
Nordstrom, Dominos, and Uber just a few of the participating retailers
Save $230 on a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV with this Black Friday deal from Amazon
You can get this ULED 4K UHD 50" TV for just $299.99.
Save up to 40% on Samsonite luggage during Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can get almost $150 off a two-piece luggage set.
Get 2 free tumblers when you buy a YETI cooler for Black Friday
This cool deal kicks off when you spend $200 on YETI products.
Amazon is handing out free money when you buy a $40 gift card
But only for first-time gift card buyers!
money.com
Amazon's Black Friday Furniture Deals Are Here!
The long wait is over. If you’ve been looking forward to the highly-anticipated Black Friday furniture sale so that you can update your interiors, these incredible deals are your opportunity to get a head start on the shopping frenzy. Add a new rug, upgrade your coffee table or grab...
Le Creuset’s holiday Dutch oven is $80 off on Amazon right now
This is the first time the Noel collection has been discounted on Amazon.
Get 2022 TurboTax plus an Amazon gift card with this Cyber Monday deal
It's like 10 free bucks for holiday shopping.
Get a year of Microsoft 365 and a $50 Amazon gift card for under $100
This deal brings down the price of an annual subscription to just $15 per person.
Dyson vacuums are as cheap as $280 for Cyber Monday
You can snag the coveted V10 Absolute stick vacuum for $200 off.
The newest Apple MacBook Pro is $150 off today on Amazon
Cyber Monday has arrived early at Amazon with deals on new MacBook laptops.
SFGate
