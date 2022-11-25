ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Mic

Amazon has TONS of deals over 50% off, here are the ones you don't want to miss

Black Friday has officially arrived, and while Amazon has been rolling out thousands of incredible discounts, the savings don’t get better than this: Ahead, you’ll find all the best deals over 50% off. These products span categories — home, tech, personal care, you name it — so there’s something to please everyone on your shopping list (including yourself). BDG editors are trawling Amazon for the steepest of the steep discounts and updating this article regularly, so you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day. And if you see something you like, act fast — these deals are so good, they’ll be gone before you know it.
NBC News

25+ best Target Cyber Monday deals: Apple tech, kitchen appliances and more

Target’s Cyber Monday sale is officially live. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases (a year-round perk). Target Circle members can earn rewards while shopping, too.
CNET

8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat

The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Amazon's new Smart Thermostat is now only $42

For Black Friday, Amazon is discounting its own Smart Thermostat. Making it just $41.99, down from its regular price of $65. Which is a pretty good deal for what you’re getting here. It’s also good for an all-time low on this smart thermostat. Of course, that’s not the...
DBLTAP

Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Listed

Amazon has started its Cyber Monday sale, and deals will last until Nov. 28. Alongside its sitewide deals are deals on applicable games, accessories, and gear.
money.com

Amazon's Black Friday Furniture Deals Are Here!

The long wait is over. If you’ve been looking forward to the highly-anticipated Black Friday furniture sale so that you can update your interiors, these incredible deals are your opportunity to get a head start on the shopping frenzy. Add a new rug, upgrade your coffee table or grab...
