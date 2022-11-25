One of the most popular items on holiday wishlists around the world is a coffee maker, which is why it’s an item we always keep our eyes on during the annual Black Friday deals. This year, coffee maker deals are aplenty, and one of the most exciting deals we’ve seen for those who want more than just your average cup of joe is the deal Walmart is offering on the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine. Originally $139, this coffee maker is on sale today for only $99, saving you $40 off one of the best espresso machines that’s on sale today.

2 DAYS AGO