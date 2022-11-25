Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.

2 HOURS AGO