Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
CNET

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More

Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
IGN

The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More

Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
Digital Trends

This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
