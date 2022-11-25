Read full article on original website
Related
usethebitcoin.com
BudBlockz Might Pump 10x Faster Than Solana
It’s been a challenging year for cryptocurrencies as the overall market has lost more than $1 trillion in value. In addition, elevated inflation levels and a move by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates have left investors with no option but to shun riskier assets. However, that could change heading into the new year as valuation levels have already tanked significantly. Solana and BudBlockz are some of the gems that stand out on the risk-reward front as sentiments slowly improve in the sector.
usethebitcoin.com
3 Outstanding Crypto To Tickle Your Portfolio: Enjin (ENJ), BudBlockz, And Aave (AAVE)
Investing in digital coins and assets has proven to be one of the best forms of making money in the past decade. Sure, while there are a lot of ups and downs in the crypto industry, it is also a fact that a saturated crypto market will also yield a poor return on investment. It is one of the main reasons 2022 will be remembered as a pretty bad year for major crypto companies and tokens.
usethebitcoin.com
Investors Are More Confident in BudBlockz (BLUNT) than Cronos (CRO) and Gate Token (GT8)
BudBlockz remains the talk of the town despite being the latest entrant into the embattled cryptocurrency sector. Chatter is rife that the crypto cannabis project could outperform many projects as Cronos and Gate Token remain under pressure. BudBlockz Disrupting Cannabis Industry. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, BudBlockz is a project...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin is not a Security Says Belgium’s Regulator
According to the Belgian financial regulator, Bitcoin (BTC) is not a security. This is a very important for Bitcoin and the crypto industry as it sets a precedent for the whole crypto market. Therefore, both Bitcoin and Ethereum cannot follow securities regulations considering that they have no issuer behind them. This might not apply to other virtual currencies.
Comments / 0