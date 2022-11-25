Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
YAHOO!
Attorney General Drew Wrigley says that as police chases increase, changes needed in North Dakota sentencing
Nov. 26—GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley believes weak sentences are contributing to a rise in police chases, and he says changes are needed to fix it. As a former U.S. attorney and the state's current attorney general, Wrigley has spoken with members of law...
YAHOO!
Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard
Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago. Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
YAHOO!
Second arrest made in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery
A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.
YAHOO!
Retired trooper who claimed whistleblower retaliation goes to trial Monday
Nov. 28—A federal jury will hear opening arguments Monday in the case of a retired state trooper who says he faced professional retaliation and is owed financial damages after he reported alleged privacy violations at the state police intelligence center. Retired Maine State Police Trooper George Loder, of Scarborough,...
YAHOO!
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
YAHOO!
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
YAHOO!
Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in M-66 crash
SHELBY TWP. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind early Friday morning on M-66 in Montcalm County. Troopers were assisting with a traffic stop made by Montcalm County Sheriff's Office deputies on M-66 near Colby Road, south of Stanton, when a driver struck the trooper's SUV, state police said in a statement.
YAHOO!
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
Comments / 0