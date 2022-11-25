ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Second arrest made in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery

A second man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, according to law enforcement officials. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Friday after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI, and New Haven police were each involved in the arrest, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.
CANTERBURY, NH
YAHOO!

Retired trooper who claimed whistleblower retaliation goes to trial Monday

Nov. 28—A federal jury will hear opening arguments Monday in the case of a retired state trooper who says he faced professional retaliation and is owed financial damages after he reported alleged privacy violations at the state police intelligence center. Retired Maine State Police Trooper George Loder, of Scarborough,...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YAHOO!

Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
MANISTEE, MI
YAHOO!

Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in M-66 crash

SHELBY TWP. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind early Friday morning on M-66 in Montcalm County. Troopers were assisting with a traffic stop made by Montcalm County Sheriff's Office deputies on M-66 near Colby Road, south of Stanton, when a driver struck the trooper's SUV, state police said in a statement.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy