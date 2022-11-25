ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
What they’re saying about Auburn, Cadillac Williams after Iron Bowl loss

A tumultuous season turned feel-good story for Auburn ended in tearful disappointment in the Iron Bowl. Auburn lost to No. 7 Alabama, 49-27, after jumping out to an early lead in Bryant-Denny Stadium but struggling to slow an offensive onslaught from the Tide led by reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young. It marked a sixth straight loss on the road in the series and a third consecutive overall for the Tigers in the storied rivalry, as they finished the season with a 5-7 mark -- a second straight losing season that was at least in part salvaged by Cadillac Williams’ resuscitation of the program over the last month.
Instant analysis: Alabama builds Iron Bowl lead, holds off Auburn

This was the full 2022 Alabama football experience. The 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn was, at times, dominant. There was the mid-game slump but they’d built enough of a lead to weather the second-half surge as Auburn fought for bowl eligibility. Instead, Alabama‘s 10th win avoided the winner-take-all...
Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss

Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships

The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
Led by Jarquez Hunter, Auburn gashes Alabama for most rushing yards in Nick Saban era

Jarquez Hunter put his name up there with former Heisman finalist Tre Mason in the Iron Bowl. The sophomore running back turned in the best rushing performance for Auburn against Alabama since Mason’s 164-yard effort during the fabled 2013 matchup between the two cross-state rivals. Hunter ran for 134 yards to pace a historic rushing performance for the Tigers in their 49-27 loss to the No. 7 Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Grading schools, talking sports, surprising a waitress: Down in Alabama

Alabama’s top school districts as measured by the latest state report cards. A surprised Waffle House waitress. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
