Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
In the Garden: Living Christmas Trees
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it may be time to pick up a Christmas tree. If you’re interested in growing a living Christmas tree for the holidays, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer on this week’s In the Garden.
mynbc5.com
Church Street is back in the holiday swing after another magical tree lighting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday night, Church Street held its annual tree lighting to kick off the holiday season. Every year, a Make-A-Wish kid turns on the lights and this year it was Freya Pike's responsibility. This year's tree stands 30 feet tall with over 100,oo0 lights and was...
WCAX
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years
The week-long event attracts hundreds of people from all over to North Main Street in St. Albans. More sponsors needed to assist Wreaths Across America this December. The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local. Updated: 9 hours ago. Small Business Saturday aims to create awareness around supporting...
WCAX
Annual Festival of Trees giving area veterans assistance
AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. More sponsors needed to assist Wreaths Across America this December. The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local. Updated: 9 hours ago. Small Business Saturday aims to create awareness...
WCAX
Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
WCAX
The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local
AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. Annual Festival of Trees giving area veterans assistance. The week-long event attracts hundreds of people from all over to North Main Street in St. Albans. VT Veterans Cemetery short on Wreaths.
WCAX
Experience what a 19th century Thanksgiving was like
Burlington Beer Co. partnership with Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement. The Heroic movement is designed to celebrate and empower women in skiing and snowboarding. Learning more about sled dogs. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST. Hundreds gathered as the...
WCAX
Community group puts together gift baskets for new moms
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It was hard to be a mom out on my own at that age,” said Sarah Thompson. Thompson is with Wraparound Families: Connections, a women’s community group spent Sunday afternoon putting together gift baskets for new moms. Specifically ones transitioning out of Lund’s residential recovery program, into their first apartment with their children.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 26
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Today is Small Business Saturday! Nationwide, shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses in their holiday shopping sprees. There are numerous events statewide to celebrate and boost our highly important local economies. Towns like Rutland, East Haven, Stowe, and more are putting on events to bring customers and local businesses together.
mynbc5.com
Your guide to holiday fun in Burlington this Thanksgiving weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — While lots of people may have spent most of Thanksgiving watching the Macy's Day Parade, cheering on their favorite football team, and enjoying lots of food with family, the rest of the holiday weekend is chock full of other fun local activities. Santa's parade on Church...
WCAX
Discover the “Smatterings Market” on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sunday’s “smatterings market” will be open at the Burlington beer company. They’re doing this in partnership with a vintage inspired lifestyle marketplace. The flea market is filled with local artists and vendors. The two businesses thought it would be a good opportunity for small business owners to get their products out there for the holidays.
Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium
Jim Lockridge, the director of a Vermont music nonprofit, has leveraged his role in the city’s arts scene into a vocal campaign to preserve the historic building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inside one man’s quest to bring performing arts back to Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.
WCAX
Killington World Cup kicks off today
With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for recipes post-turkey day recipes begins. Major liquor companies call it the rise of the sober-curious. Research shows more people are ordering nonalcoholic or low-ABV cocktails at bars. Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Get Cyber Monday deals from local shops
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the first holiday shopping weekend of the season is coming to a close, many people are turning their sights to Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent 10.7 billion dollars online last year with most purchases being done on Amazon. But if you’re looking...
WCAX
A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
Comments / 0