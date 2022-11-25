Read full article on original website
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
whdh.com
2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
iheart.com
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
WMUR.com
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
nbcboston.com
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling
BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
Hocine Lounici arrested after cutting a man’s face in South Station in Boston
A Medford man is under arrest after allegedly attacking a man and cutting his face in South Station’s Commuter Rail lobby. On Friday morning, witnesses allege they saw Hocine Lounici, 38, arguing with another man in the lobby before attacking him and cutting his face with “some instrument,” according to MBTA Transit Police.
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
YAHOO!
Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run, police seek public's help in finding driver
BROCKTON – Authorities are still seeking the public's help in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night, Nov. 21, on Forest Avenue. At approximately 10 p.m., Brockton police notified State Police about a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in the vicinity of 108 Forest Ave., according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.
