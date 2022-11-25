ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sumner Tunnel closed after oversized truck hits ceiling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run, police seek public's help in finding driver

BROCKTON – Authorities are still seeking the public's help in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night, Nov. 21, on Forest Avenue. At approximately 10 p.m., Brockton police notified State Police about a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in the vicinity of 108 Forest Ave., according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy