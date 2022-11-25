Read full article on original website
Jamestown Lights expand, holiday light shows run through Jan 1
CALEDONIA — It’s that time of year when the Jamestown Lights shine bright and dance to all-time favorite holiday hits. The Jamestown neighborhood has expanded featuring not one, but two holiday light shows this year, within different parts of the neighborhood. Mike and Debbie Pikula’s light show will...
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
KENOSHA — A regular home just wasn’t interesting enough for one Kenosha woman. So instead of the white picket fence or home in a cul-de-sac, she bought a firehouse built in 1915, fixed it up, and has been happily living in it ever since. Rhonda Dutton wanted to...
South Milwaukee death, karaoke regular remembered at bar
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Friends of a Cudahy woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar sang her praises Friday night, Dec. 2. The usual karaoke night at the American Legion was different, though, without one of the people who loved it the most – 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina Reighns.
Aided by strong winds, fire destroys large storage barn at sawmill and tree service in Somers
SOMERS – Fire aided by strong winds destroyed a large storage barn on the property of a sawmill and tree service business in the village Wednesday morning. More than a dozen firefighting agencies, including Somers Fire, were called at 3:55 am to the scene of Mueller’s Tree & Sawmill Service LLC, 220 Old Green Bay Road where it took 50 firefighters on scene nearly three hours to fully extinguish the blaze with its flames and billowing smoke fanned by gale-force winds.
Vending machines with Narcan, fentanyl testing strips could come to Milwaukee
By next summer, residents of Milwaukee County will begin seeing signs of a new harm reduction and prevention strategy, adopted as drug-related deaths in the area continue to rise. Plans are underway to begin deploying harm reduction vending machines to neighborhoods afflicted by a wave of drug-related deaths. The vending machines will be stocked with the anti-overdose medication Narcan, fentanyl testing strips and other supplies — all available free of charge.
Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut
The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News
CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
“Inside Chiwaukee Prairie” presentation to be held Wednesday
Kay McCelland, a naturalist with the Heritage Plant Program, will present “Inside Chiwaukee Prairie” on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Shepard of the Hills Church, at 404 N. Green St., McHenry, Ill. McCelland will speak about the geology and what makes Chiwaukee unique, maintenance practices and the...
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We’ll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Chiropractor raises over $50K with pumpkin patch
KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their “Kenoshan of the Week.”. This week, we introduce to you Khris Peterson, a local chiropractor who raised over $50,000 with his family since the inception of Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch.
Pleasant Prairie 2023 general fund budget approved with lower tax rate for 2023
The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved a 2023 general fund budget this week which increased the tax levy by $3.6 million from 2022 to $17.9 million, and lowered the village’s tax rate to $3.71 per thousand of assessed value, compared to 2022’s $4.68. The 2023 general fund budget...
Milwaukee family brings awareness to low bail practices after son’s death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee family is turning their grief into action after their son was killed this fall. Danari Peer died in a car crash on Oct. 5, 2022, while in a car driven by Jai’Quann McMurtry. Police say McMurtry was racing at 109 miles per...
Who Was Milwaukee’s Beloved Golda Meir?
Of all the ex-Milwaukeeans who left town and found fame, Golda Meir is probably the most celebrated. She strode the world stage as prime minister of Israel from 1969-74 and remained one of the globe’s most prominent women until her death in 1978. The future legend came to Milwaukee in 1906 as Golda Mabowehz, an 8-year-old newcomer from what today is Belarus. She quickly adapted to life in America, graduating at the top of her class from Fourth Street School, now a public school for gifted students that bears her adult name. Golda moved on to North Division High School, graduating in 1916, and then attended Milwaukee Normal School, the predecessor of today’s UW-Milwaukee, while holding a part-time job at the Milwaukee Public Library.
Thelma L. Murphy-Smith
KENOSHA—Thelma L. Murphy-Smith, 67, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Thelma was born August 15, 1955 in Sledge, MS to RT and Evelina Murphy. Thelma retired as a phlebotomist from Ascension (formally St. Mary’s) Hospital in Racine, WI. In her free time, Thelma enjoys...
