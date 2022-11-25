Of all the ex-Milwaukeeans who left town and found fame, Golda Meir is probably the most celebrated. She strode the world stage as prime minister of Israel from 1969-74 and remained one of the globe’s most prominent women until her death in 1978. The future legend came to Milwaukee in 1906 as Golda Mabowehz, an 8-year-old newcomer from what today is Belarus. She quickly adapted to life in America, graduating at the top of her class from Fourth Street School, now a public school for gifted students that bears her adult name. Golda moved on to North Division High School, graduating in 1916, and then attended Milwaukee Normal School, the predecessor of today’s UW-Milwaukee, while holding a part-time job at the Milwaukee Public Library.

