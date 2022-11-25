Cloudy and warm after foggy start Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be partly cloudy and warm Friday in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The area will see another foggy start to the day, with fog advisories in place until 9 a.m.

Read: Black Friday 2022: What time does Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and others open Friday?

Winds today will originate more from the southwest and push warmer air into the area.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The highest temperature in Orlando should reach 84 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures around 69 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group