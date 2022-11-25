ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cloudy and warm after foggy start Friday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44poeJ_0jNDDa8b00

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be partly cloudy and warm Friday in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The area will see another foggy start to the day, with fog advisories in place until 9 a.m.

Read: Black Friday 2022: What time does Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and others open Friday?

Winds today will originate more from the southwest and push warmer air into the area.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The highest temperature in Orlando should reach 84 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures around 69 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit

With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

A look at the state of inflation in Florida

Heading into the midterm election, one issue consistently topped all polls and surveys by voters and that was the issue of inflation. It’s a topic that no doubt will be just as much of a concern after the election as well. We examine the impact inflation is having on...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program

Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy